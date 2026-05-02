Edwards' Health, Dosunmu's Status, TSJ's Breakout Top 3 Questions For Spurs-Wolves

The Timberwolves don't have much time to celebrate their first-round win over the Nuggets, and their second-round series against the Spurs begins on Monday night. The status of superstar guard Anthony Edwards remains their biggest key in hopes of pulling off another upset.

When will Edwards return?

Based on reports from ESPN's Shams Charania and comments from head coach Chris Finch, it seems unlikely that Edwards will appear in Games 1 or 2 in San Antonio. The Spurs will be heavily favored to win both of those games. Does Minnesota have enough to steal one on the road? Beating the Nuggets in Game 6 without Ayo Dosunmu, Donte DiVincenzo, or Edwards showed Minnesota has some magic, but that game was at the Target Center.

If Minnesota falls in a 2-0 hole, Game 3 at the Target Center obviously becomes a pivotal moment in the series. If Edwards returns, will it reignite the Wolves? If he doesn't return, do they have enough magic to pull off a repeat of Game 6 against Denver?

How healthy is Ayo Dosunmu?

Dosunmu had an all-time performance in Game 4 at the Target Center when Edwards and DiVincenzo went out with injuries. He had 43 points in that game off the bench, and it was enough to spark hope for Minnesota without its starting backcourt. After scoring 18 points in the following games, he surprisingly popped up on the pregame injury report for Game 6 with right calf soreness, and he was ruled out.

It felt like a long shot for Minnesota to beat the Nuggets without Edwards, DiVincenzo and Dosunmu, but they somehow did. It's one thing to pull off one playoff win without your three best guards, but it feels like Minnesota will need Dosunmu in the lineup with any hopes of beating the Spurs.

Can Terrence Shannon Jr. replicate Game 6?

One of the biggest reasons why Minnesota was able to beat Denver, despite being severely shorthanded, was a breakout game from Shannon. The Wolves' second-year guard finished with 24 points and 6 rebounds on 9 of 20 shooting from the field, 1 of 7 from three and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

If Dosunmu returns to the lineup, the Wolves probably won't need Shannon to play 35 minutes, but he's likely their top guard off the bench without Edwards or DiVincenzo. If they're able to consistently get 15-20 points from Shannon, it could provide the magic they need to pull off an upset.