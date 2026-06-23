Ayo Dosunmu Staying With Timberwolves on Reported $112 Million Contract

After trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves stayed active by agreeing to a new contract with guard Ayo Dosunmu.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Dosumu is signing a five-year, $112 million deal to stay with the Timberwolves, who acquired him from the Chicago Bulls at the February trade deadline for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks. Shams Charanis says the fifth year of the contract is a player option.

If Minnesota structures Ayo Dosunmu's 5 year, $112M deal with the standard 8% raises, this would be what Dosunmu's contract looks like by year...



26-27: $19.3M (12% of the cap)

27-28: $20.8M

28-29: $22.3M

29-30: $23.8M

30-31: $25.3M



That would leave $32.5M available below the… https://t.co/uA6f3eWXXz pic.twitter.com/SsVwMktWGa — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) June 23, 2026

Timberwolves president Tim Connelly has stated on multiple occasions since Minnesota's season came to an end at the hands of the Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs that retaining Dosunmu was the team's top priority.

"After trading Randle to Brooklyn, Tim Connelly worked with agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz from Excel Sports to ensure that Dosunmu never got to free agency, where he had several teams interested in pursuing him," Krawczynski reported on X.

At an average of $22.4 million per season, Dosunmu is now the fifth-highest-paid player on the roster. Only Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid will make more per season than Dosunmu.

More importantly, the Wolves have a long-term plan in place with a strong core of players who are 26 or younger. Dosunmu is now signed through 2030-31, with a player option in 2031-32; Edwards and McDaniels are signed through 2028-29; Reid is under contract through 2028-29, in addition to having a player option for the 2029-30 season; Joan Beringer, 19, can't become a restricted free agent until 2029-30; and Terrence Shannon Jr. has two more years on his deal before he's a restricted free agent in 2028-29.

That's five players who figure to be part of Minnesota's long-term plan.

Meanwhile, the trade of Randle opened up a $33 million trade exception, which Minnesota could use to get aggressive for players making up to that amount of money. Some players who fit that description include Boston guard Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Trey Murphy III, Myles Turner, Immanuel Quickly, Jalen Suggs, and Dejounte Murray.

Connelly and the Wolves are clearly cooking up something interesting. We'll be here to react whenever the next big move breaks.