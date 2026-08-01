Two Personnel Concerns Emerge With Timberwolves' New Starting Lineup

When you solve one issue, another opens up.

In the case of the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason, that's happened in resounding fashion, and multiple times at that. Starting with the shipment of Julius Randle to the east in a pure salary dump, the Wolves solved the problem of getting rid of a ball-stopping player that was a major source of the team's moodiness and soft friction at times.

Trading for LaMelo Ball anyone? By doing so, the Wolves plugged a seismic hole at the point guard position sure to solve the issue of half court traps and the continuous double teams that would come Anthony Edwards way. It may also solve the up and down pace the team has played with over the last couple years as well.

But as it goes, with the seismic moves the Wolves made, bigger question marks remain as we head into the season; not just from a lack of power forward perspective, but with current players that sit on the roster and are slated far out of where their best possible use could be heading into the season.

Jaden McDaniels: Moving away from the wing?

Jaden McDaniels is inarguably one of the best on-ball stoppers in the league. Drawing the toughest perimeter assignment on a nightly basis, McDaniels earned All-Defense honors two years ago and was snubbed last season—one in which culminated in his legendary defensive performance in round one against Jamal Murray

Jaden McDaniels defense on Jamal Murray replay pic.twitter.com/WXR3NG46CW — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 24, 2026

The Wolves' advantage, namely in the postseason, was the waves of physicality that they could throw at perimeter players. Want to play straight up? No problem, multiple athletic wings over 6-foot-3 would be able to play physical. Trying to draw them into a switch? Sounds good, have fun switching into Anthony Edwards' on-ball chops.

During the playoffs last season with Rudy Gobert as the defensive anchor, the trio posted a 111 defensive rating. With Gobert on the floor and McDaniels and Edwards off, the Wolves had a 119 defensive rating. Those numbers fluctuated during the regular season, but rotations change so often over the span of an entire year, and the physicality of the playoffs tends to favor all of them on the floor together.

With McDaniels at the power forward slot, Minnesota could be in danger of losing the physicality advantage that can come in waves for perimeter players they face.

Sure, Ayo Dosunmu is a solid defender, but at the peak of his powers is not as good as good on that side as an Edwards-McDaniels combo could be. The question also becomes, who draws the primary perimeter assignment defensively? Is it Anthony Edwards' year to turn into an elite two-way player, and put aside some of the off-ball concerns he has had over the years?

There are plenty of questions to be had with a move like this, especially with perimieter defense sure to take an overall hit with LaMelo Ball's entrance into the lineup.

No Dosunmu off the bench?

When Ayo Dosunmu signed his five year, $125 million dollar extension, the first thought that came to mind was, "That's a perfect value for a premium NBA sixth man." Comparable to a player that would later be traded in Naz Reid, Dosunmu was primed for an expanded bench role after a breakout second half of the season with the Wolves that saw the team forge a legitimate identity off the bench; something that had been missing all season.

But with Reid on his way to Charlotte, Dosunmu becomes the prime candidate to leave the bench and join the starting unit, bookended by McDaniels and Edwards.

Ayo Dosunmu was a star off the bench for the Wolves least season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Concern No. 1 is the questions raised from the bench unit. With Dosunmu spearheading the operation, the bench unit has a true opportunity to play at a fun, breakneck pace. He earned the "Twin Turbos" moniker with Bones Hyland last year after the hyper-speed levels they brought as reserves.

If Dosunmu remained part of the second unit, that tandem would have a healthy Terrence Shannon Jr. in the fold as well, who enjoyed a mini-breakout of his own last season during the playoffs. All in, the group would own a clear identity and give a young, athletic, rim-running Joan Beringer a clear job when working with them.

The bench is still interesting without the deadline-acquired guard in the fold, but Dosunmu would give them the potential to be one of the most dangerous bench units in the league, even without Donte DiVincenzo heading into the season.

Terrence Shannon Jr. vs. San Antonio Spurs 5/4/2026



16 PTS | 5-13 FG | W 104-102 pic.twitter.com/OQJL1rpgF3 — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) May 5, 2026

The other issue that arises stems from the shoes Dosunmu has to fill in defending wings. Already slightly undersized for an NBA wing, Dosunmu then becomes the next line of defense for the point of attack.

In 281 minutes together last year, McDaniels and former Illini guard posted a -6 net rating, with a 117 defensive rating. Add Edwards into the group, and the three of them posted a -4 net rating with a 121 defensive rating. All marks leave a lot to be desired, and much of it doesn't count the undersized nature of the lineup that struggles to rebound.

There's no perfect move or silver bullet to make a perfect starting lineup. Those don't exist in the NBA, and everyone has their flaws. But the Wolves could find themselves in dangerous waters if they get a few games in and see major flaws with out-of-role players uncomfortable.

There's too much talent with this group for it to be detrimental, but frustrations from this team visibly not playing to its fullest potential could surely be on the table.