Chris Finch Slams 'Completely Unprofessional' Ref Tony Brothers After Game 3 Loss

Chris Finch slammed referee Tony Brothers as "completely unprofessional" as the pair clashed during the Timberwolves' Game 3 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center Friday evening.

A flashpoint between the two unfolded with just over five minutes left in the game, with Brothers and Finch almost squaring up as players got in between the two.

The cause of the altercation was a Timberwolves timeout, which Finch felt Brothers was slow to enact on the court after he called for one when the score was 102-100 to San Antonio.

Speaking after the game, which the Wolves lost 115-108, Finch said that he told Brothers he wanted time back due to the delay in calling the timeout.

"I wanted the timeout and I called it three seconds earlier and I said I want my three seconds back," Finch said. "He clearly heard me. He looked my way and ignored me, went on with the play and almost cost us a turnover. And then he lost it.

"Then I went to ask him where the ball was gonna be taken in and he was screaming at me for that. So completely unprofessional behavior by him."

Here's the moment the two clashed:

Chris Finch and the Timberwolves staff arguing with Tony Brothers, after Finch is upset about Brothers' being late on his timeout request pic.twitter.com/gTB2wJe1I6 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 9, 2026

It's not the first complaint Finch has had about the officiating so far this series, with the Timberwolves coach expressing dissatisfaction after the Wolves' Game 1 win over the lack of calls against Victor Wembanyama, specifically goal-tending and illegal blocks.

The goaltending issue appeared to be apparent at Target Center, including this early "block" in Jaden McDaniels that should have been called.

Obviously this is goaltending but it is also insane watching Wemby get that high. pic.twitter.com/fa3jhShPCk — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) May 9, 2026

Wembanyama ultimately dominated the game, racking up 39 points. He went 13-for-18, including 3-for-5 from three-point range.

The Wolves get their chance to level the series on Sunday, with Game 4 at Target Center getting underway at 6:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on NBC.