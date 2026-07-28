Despite LeBron James Rejection, Timberwolves Will Remain Steadfast on Power Forward Chase in Free Agency

Whatever superstitions might have been called upon to get LeBron James in a Minnesota Timberwolves uniform were all for naught.

In case you may have thought that the KG poster in your basement, the jersey you haven't washed in seven months or the Alexey Shved-style hair you had growing out were going to get the hottest free agent on the late-summer market to Minneapolis, a deep breath can finally be taken. The former Los Angeles Laker is heading east.

There was an easy argument to make that the Timberwolves were the best basketball fit for James. Heck, Tim Connelly did during the introductory press conference for LaMelo Ball not too long ago. But the past is the past, and the Wolves now must look forward to finding a viable option to play next to Rudy Gobert and Joan Beringer. But additional to the brief pitch he made to James in the atrium at Target Center were a couple other things that raised some eyebrows and made one thing very clear: LeBron James is not, and cannot be the only option for this team to plug the gaping hole in the frontcourt.

Tim Connelly has made it clear Wolves aren't done yet

"It's certainly an area where we're going to have to try and be creative," Connelly said, perched up next to Josh Green at the press conference now two weeks ago, when asked about the power forward role. "There's a couple free agents still available, we're working one or two of them right now."

Sure, at that point, the Wolves were still in touch with one in James. What about the second? For a front office that seems to be prepared for multiple outcomes with each move, it wasn't surprising that more than one option was on the table. With wide reporting that James was a longshot for the Wolves, it seemed in the building that however hard they may push, and however many whiteboards may feature them as a factor in the decision, that they were always going to have to look elsewhere. Connelly and General manager Matt Lloyd are no fools; they knew that too.

"Certainly, it's going to be a new look roster," Connelly went on. "All credit to coach Finch's willingness to evolve and coach what is put in front of him."

This was notably after the signing of Trey Lyles, who does not figure to be a full-time factor in the rotation this season. But it's easy to keep going back to Connelly nonchalantly adding in that multiple irons were on the fire in looking at prospective free agents to roll in.

Plenty will be written about the existing needs this team has. The fact remains that in its current state, the projected starting lineup of Ball, Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels, and Gobert weaken multiple parts of the rotation and have two key players in Dosunmu and McDaniels playing fatally out of position and taking away parts of their game in which they are elite. In 281 minutes together last season, Dosunmu and McDaniels posted a -6.7 net rating, largely a product of a beyond subpar 117 defensive rating. Ball entering the fold does nothing to help on that front.

Options like Jonathan Kuminga and DeMar DeRozan are out there, which could fill a couple of the needs that currently exist. But DeRozan can tend to be a bit of a ballstopper on offense and isn't the defender he once was in Toronto. Kuminga meanwhile has had his fair share of questions, and the Wolves cannot afford to bring someone in that is not fully committed to what the team is doing; flashbacks of Julius Randle may start to creep in, whom a first-round pick was attached to in order to send him out of the Twin Cities. Kuminga also looks to be headed either to Cleveland or Los Angeles to join the Lakers. Add in a complex salary cap situation and the aforementioned creativity becomes crucial.

The Wolves? They know this and remain busy, and we may soon find out how urgent they are about addressing it.