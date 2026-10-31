Grading Every Timberwolves Player After Earning 4th Win of Season

The Timberwolves needed a win after dropping their last two games, and they didn't leave much room for doubt Friday night. Minnesota beat the Clippers 127-101, picking up its first win without Anthony Edwards and getting contributions from up and down the lineup.

LaMelo Ball and Jaden McDaniels led the way with 24 and 23 points, respectively, while Bones Hyland gave Minnesota another big scoring boost off the bench. But this was about more than just the top scorers. The Timberwolves shot 53.1% from the field, made 18 3-pointers and finished with 32 assists. They also took better care of the ball, turning it over just 11 times.

There was a lot to like in Minnesota's first win without Edwards. Here's how each player graded out.

LaMelo Ball: A-

Ball had his best scoring night since joining the Timberwolves, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds and seven assists. He shot 9-of-20 from the field and knocked down six three-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter that helped put the game away.

This was the kind of performance Minnesota needs from Ball while Edwards is out. He was aggressive looking for his own shot, but he also gave you a typical LaMelo Playmaking performance. Ball looked much more comfortable taking control of the offense. There will be tougher tests ahead, but this was a good step in the right direction.

Jaden McDaniels: A+

McDaniels was excellent on both ends of the floor. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists, shooting a hyper-efficient 11-of-15 from the field.

The scoring was great, but his playmaking stood out just as much. McDaniels has never been asked to carry this much of the offensive load consistently, and he's shown he can do more than just knock down open shots. He was attacking the basket, making plays for teammates and giving Minnesota another player who could create something when the offense needed it.

He's going to have to keep playing this way with Edwards sidelined. Friday was about as good as the Timberwolves could have hoped for.

Ayo Dosunmu: A-

Ayo Dosunmu finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. He also knocked down three three-pointers and gave Minnesota another reliable scoring option in the starting lineup.

He's not going to have the ball in his hands as much as Ball or McDaniels, but that's part of what makes him so valuable. Dosunmu found his opportunities and was aggressive when the opportunity was there, knocked down open shots and didn't need to force anything.

Rudy Gobert: B+

Rudy Gobert finished with nine points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block. It wasn't a particularly flashy night, but he was effective around the basket and gave Minnesota another strong rebounding performance. After going 0-for-13 his last two games he managed to hit 4 of his 7 attempts last night.

The four assists were also a nice thing to see. Gobert can sometimes get overlooked when the offense is flowing through the guards, so if he can keep the ball moving and make the right pass it will open up more for the offense. He also helped Minnesota control the glass and finished with a plus-18.

Jonathan Kuminga: C+

Jonathan Kuminga had a more quiet night offensively, finishing with five points and one rebound in 22 minutes. He shot 2-of-6 from the field and added a couple of blocks defensively, but never really found a rhythm on that end of the floor.

He also played just five minutes in the second half, due to the game getting out of hand and the Wolves bench playing well Friday.

Bones Hyland: A+

Hyland was able to give Minnesota a real scoring punch off the bench. He finished with 19 points and eight assists in just 20 minutes, shooting 8-of-16 from the field and 3-of-9 from deep.

Hyland's always shown the ability to score, but the eight assists made this an even better performance. He was creating for others and showed he could run the offense without turning every possession into a shot for himself. Minnesota has needed that kind of production from its second unit, and Hyland gave it another big night.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: B+

Terrence Shannon finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. He shot 3-of-6 from the field and made two of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

Shannon was active, took advantage of his chances and gave Minnesota some more scoring off the bench. He did pick up four fouls, but it was another solid contribution from a player who keeps making a case he deserves more minutes in the rotation.

Trey Lyles: A-

Trey Lyles put up a nice 10 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field. He also knocked down a three-pointer and gave Minnesota some useful minutes in the frontcourt.

His role isn't complicated and Lyles doesn't try to do too much. Make shots, rebound and give the starters a break without letting the offense fall off. He did all three against the Clippers, and Minnesota was better for it.

Jaylen Clark: A

Clark's five points don't tell the whole story. He also had two steals, a block and helped make life difficult for Darius Garland, who turned the ball over five times. He was an absolute menace whom the Clippers wanted no part in going after.

This defensive tenacity is what makes Clark a valuable player. He doesn't need to be a major part of the offense to affect the game, and he showed that again Friday. He had a team-best +23, and his minutes helped Minnesota keep control of the game.

Joan Beringer: C

Joan Beringer finished with four points, four rebounds and a block in 18 minutes. Three of his rebounds came on the offensive end, giving Minnesota some extra possessions.

The rookie is still finding his place in the rotation, but these are the kinds of minutes that should help him grow. He was active around the basket and made a few plays defensively. There are still areas where he needs to improve, but getting 18 minutes in a comfortable win was a good opportunity for him.

Overall Team: A

This was the response Minnesota needed. After struggling in its first game without Edwards against Golden State, the Timberwolves looked much more comfortable with Ball leading the offense. McDaniels stepped up, the bench gave them plenty of scoring and the team moved the ball well all night.

One win obviously doesn't answer every question about how Minnesota will handle the next couple of months without Edwards. But Friday was a reminder that this roster has more than one way to score.

If Ball and McDaniels can keep playing at this level and the bench continues to contribute when needed, the Timberwolves have a chance to stay afloat until their superstar guard returns.

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