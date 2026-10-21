How Jonathan Kuminga Can Make Timberwolves Debut a Success

The Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of expectations heading into the new season, and Jonathan Kuminga could be an important part of helping the team reach them. As Minnesota gets ready to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Kuminga will have a chance to show how he fits alongside the roster and buy into the Wolves' identity.

Kuminga brings a different kind of athleticism to the Wolves. He can attack the basket, finish through contact and use his speed to create opportunities in transition. The question is how Minnesota can get the most out of those skills without taking the ball out of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball’s hands too often.

That begins with some positive signs the team should want to see from Kuminga's debut.

Take advantage of the attention Edwards gets

One of the biggest things Kuminga can do is make the most of the opportunities that come from playing alongside Edwards. With Edwards being the focal point of Minnesota's offense, opposing defenses will have to find ways to slow him down at any cost. That should leave opportunities for other players to get involved, and Kuminga needs to be ready to take advantage of them.

Kuminga is at his best when he can use his athleticism to get downhill and attack the rim. He doesn't always need to create his own shot, either. Making timely backdoor cuts, running the floor and running screen and rolls with Ball and Edwards could give Minnesota lots of easy points.

That will be especially important as Kuminga gets used to playing with his new teammates. The more comfortable he becomes with where Edwards and LaMelo Ball like to get the ball, the easier it should be for him to find scoring opportunities without forcing anything.

Kuminga showed what he could bring offensively during the preseason game against Detroit on Oct. 14. He finished with 16 points on an efficient 5-of-6 from the field, including two three-pointers, while adding four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

He is not going to need to put up those kinds of numbers every night, but that performance showed how he can be efficient when he takes advantage of his opportunities. If he can bring that same approach into the regular season, he could give the Wolves another option when defenses focus on Edwards.

Bring energy on defense and on the glass

Kuminga's scoring has been impressive, but his impact on the other end of the floor could be just as important. Minnesota needs him to be active defensively, compete for rebounds and use his athleticism to make things difficult for Miami. This was something during his time in Golden State and Atlanta he had trouble with and led to his coaches taking away playing time despite his talent.

The Heat are going to make games uncomfortable for opposing offenses with their length and physicality, so the Wolves will need players who are willing to do the little things when shots aren't falling. Kuminga can help by staying locked in and engaged defensively, getting after loose balls and using his size and athleticism to compete on the glass.

He also has the physical tools to give Minnesota some flexibility with its defensive matchups. If he can stay in front of his assignment and avoid giving up easy baskets, that would be a positive sign in his first game with the team.

This is where Kuminga can make a difference even if he isn't scoring much. A couple of extra rebounds, a good defensive possession or a hustle play can help Minnesota swing momentum. Those contributions might not stand out as much as a highlight dunk, but they can be just as valuable over the course of a game.

Don’t try to do too much

The other thing Kuminga needs to focus on is finding his role within the offense. Minnesota already has players who can create their own shots, especially Edwards and Ball. Kuminga doesn't have to force himself into every possession to prove he belongs.

That doesn't mean he should stop being aggressive. When he sees an opportunity to attack the basket or take an open shot, he should go for it. The important thing is recognizing when those opportunities are there instead of trying to make something happen every time he touches the ball. He showed good flashes in the pick and roll with Ball in the preseason, but now he needs to show up when it counts.

It might take some time for everything to come together, especially with a new group of teammates. Still, Kuminga doesn't need to figure everything out in one night.

If Kuminga can finish around the rim, bring energy on defense and play within the offense, he can give the Timberwolves exactly what they need from him against Miami. The scoring opportunities should come, especially alongside Edwards, but making the most of his role will be what matters most.

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