How Much Salary Cap Space and Flexibility Do Timberwolves Have This Offseason?

The conference finals may be underway, unfortunately, without the Wolves for the first time since 2023, but that hasn't stopped the offseason rumor mill from already roaring into full gear. The Timberwolves are widely expected to be involved in numerous big moves this offseason.

The draft will be the first big offseason landmark to consider. Minnesota has the No. 28 (first round) and No. 59 (second round) picks in the June 23-24 draft. However, much of the focus of the talk surrounding the Wolves has been about trades and potential free agent moves. So, let's dive into what the cap situation looks like and some of the big contracts Minnesota's front office will have to figure out this offseason.

Current cap situation

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA is projecting the salary cap for the 2026-27 season to be around $165 million, with the tax level at $201 million, first apron at $209 million, and second apron set for $222 million. ESPN's Bobby Marks has the Wolves entering the offseason around $8 million under the luxury tax, $14 million under the first apron, and $27 million under the second apron.

Contract situations

The biggest internal need for the Wolves is working out a deal for Ayo Dosunmu, who the team acquired at the trade deadline. Dosunmu proved a valuable pickup and one that the Wolves absolutely need to bring back.

The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has said that he's "pretty optimistic" about getting an extension worked out for Dosunmu.

Dosunmu is eligible for a three-year, $52.4 million extension before June 30, but after proving to be a key contributor on a title-contending team, he would likely garner a bigger deal on the open market. According to Marks, the Wolves would need to send out "at least $58.5 million" in salary if they wanted to re-sign Dosunmu and avoid the second apron hard cap.

That's a sizeable chunk of salary for Connelly to move. Here's what else we know about the cap situation.

Joe Ingles, who already signed with a team in Australia, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark, Mike Conley, and Kyle Anderson are the notable players who are also hitting free agency this summer. Hyland and Conley played valuable roles for Minnesota. Conley is nearing retirement, though he said he's not ready for that this summer. Hyland has been a valuable depth piece and likely wouldn't cost too much. The others are likely to be allowed to hit the open market.

Donte DiVincenzo will enter the final year of his contract in 2026-27. Since coming over in the Julius Randle trade, DiVincenzo has proven to be a key operator of the Wolves' offense, and was missed in the playoffs after going down to an Achilles injury. Any extension with DiVincenzo wouldn't start until the 2027-28 season, so it wouldn't necessarily impact spending this summer, but could have an impact if Minnesota acquires players through a trade.

Randle and Gobert both have player options for the 2027-28 season. Both have been popular candidates in any trade speculation. Gobert is set to make $36.5 million this season, while Randle will make $33.3 million. With their high salary numbers, Gobert and Randle could be key pieces to make the money work in any blockbuster trade the Wolves try to pull off this offseason.

Marks noted that Minnesota has three trade exceptions ($10.8 million, $7.6 million, and $6.6 million) they picked up in previous trades. However, if they use any of those, the Timberwolves would be hard capped at the $209 million first apron number.

There are certainly big questions for Connelly and the Wolves' front office to answer this offseason. With big contracts already on the books, Connelly will have his work cut out making the team's cap situation work as they try to retool for a return to the Western Conference Finals, and hopefully beyond, next season.