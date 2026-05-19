Joe Ingles Will Not Return to Timberwolves, Signs With Australian Club

Joe Ingles had become a fan favorite on the Timberwolves' bench over the last two seasons, but he will not be with the team next season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he has already signed a two-year contract with NBL club Melbourne United.

SIGNED ✍️



Australian basketball icon Joe Ingles has officially signed a two-year deal with @MelbUnited 🤯



Read more: https://t.co/Mor6Bkno2G pic.twitter.com/ERRunrwmfO — NBL (@NBL) May 18, 2026

Ingles is a native of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. He has played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season, but he now gets to play professionally in his home country for the first time since 2009. He's the first player to officially leave the Timberwolves this offseason, after their 2025-26 campaign officially ended on Friday.

Ingles signed with Minnesota before the 2024-25 season. He appeared in just 46 total regular-season games across two seasons with the Wolves, but he was a veteran leader on the bench. He will turn 39 years old next October, and he now gets the opportunity to end his professional career in Australia.

Other notable free agents for Minnesota this offseason include Mike Conley, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Kyle Anderson, Jaylen Clark and Julian Phillips. It could be a busy offseason as Minnesota looks to revamp its roster in order to compete with Western Conference elites, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.