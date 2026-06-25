How the LaMelo Ball Blockbuster Trade Impacts the Wolves: Instant Grade

LaMelo Ball's injury history makes Minnesota's blockbuster trade risky, but if Ball can stay on the court and form an electrifying backcourt duo with Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves might be destined for greatness in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

The trade can't be judged fully until we see what else Tim Connelly does with the roster, but as it stands now, it's an A, if not an A+. If you're wondering why I'm so bullish on the deal, let me explain, starting with a comparison to last season's final roster.

Julius Randle and Naz Reid have been traded, and Donte DiVincenzo is going to miss most of the 2026-27 season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. That leaves Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert as the only returning starters.

Take a look at the five projected starters and top five bench players from 2025-26 compared to the current look for 2026-27. Keep in mind that Minnesota isn't done building the 2026-27 roster, so this will likely change.

2025-26 2026-27 Donte DiVincenzo LaMelo Ball Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Ayo Dosunmu Julius Randle Jaden McDaniels Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert Naz Reid TJ Shannon Ayo Dosunmu Josh Green TJ Shannon Joan Beringer Bones Hyland Jaylen Clark Mike Conley Isaiah Evans

Solving the point guard issue is worth the hole at power forward

Losing Reid is painful for passionate Wolves fans, but Ball addresses Minnesota's biggest need at point guard. Not only do they add one of the league's most prolific three-point shooters and facilitators, but they have positioned Edwards to move back to the two guard, where his catch-and-shoot abilities will be maximized. Bottom line: Ant just got more dangerous.

Losing Reid and Randle leaves a gaping hole at power forward. They're surely going to address that in free agency. If not in free agency, then perhaps through another trade that nobody sees coming. As the roster is currently constructed, McDaniels would be forced to start at power forward, with LaMelo, Ant, and Ayo forming a three-headed backcourt.

That would be similar to what the Spurs did this season with three guards (De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell), and 6-foot-7 Julian Champagnie at power forward. However, that was easy for them to do with an alien like Victor Wembanyama at center. Rudy Gobert isn't Wemby, but he's good enough defensively, especially with McDaniels on the floor, to allow Minnesota to roll out a smaller lineup if they don't add a starting-caliber power forward.

LaMelo, being one of the best passers in the game, should elevate Gobert's offense. Think about it like this: LaMelo is going to beat defenders off the dribble, and once he gets into the paint, he's a threat to score, throw a lob to Gobert, or kick it out to Ant, Ayo, or Jaden, who will space the floor as terrific three-point shooters.

Ayo (41.4%), Jaden (41.2%), and Ant (39.9%) were elite three-point shooters last season. Throw in TJ Shannon (40.8%), Josh Green (42.0%), and DiVincenzo (37.9%) when he's healthy, and Minnesota is suddenly one of the most dangerous floor-spacing teams in the league.

What about the draft picks Minnesota gave up for Ball?

The 2033 unprotected first-round pick the Wolves gave up could haunt Minnesota, but that's literally seven years away. For all we know, the asteroid Apophis could hit the Earth in April 2029, rendering everything beyond completely meaningless.

The three first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030 shouldn't be too big a deal unless the Wolves stink and are in the lottery. That's unlikely, so the Wolves should avoid disaster there. And the three second-round picks (2029, 2032, and 2033) the Wolves gave up are borderline meaningless.

The timeline is exciting

When Connelly raved about the sub-26 core following the end of the season, he wasn't messing around. This trade brought in Ball, 24, and Green, 25. They join Edwards (24), McDaniels (25), Dosunmu (26), Shannon (25), Green (25), Beringer (19), Clark (24), Evans (20), and Rocco Zikarsky (19). That's a young core that will only improve as Edwards and Ball enter the prime of their respective careers.

It's a good situation that won't age out in the near future, keeping the Wolves on a similar track to the Spurs and Thunder if the Ball and Edwards duo clicks.