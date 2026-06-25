Wolves Land LaMelo Ball in Blockbuster Trade Involving Naz Reid
In this story:
The Timberwolves have acquired star Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), according to multiple reports.
There were strong reports of Minnesota's interest in Ball on Wednesday night, and the front office quickly got a deal done on Thursday morning. The Wolves had to give up Reid, who has become a fan-favorite, but they've made their big offseason splash.
This is a developing story.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert