Skip to main content
All Timberwolves

Wolves Land LaMelo Ball in Blockbuster Trade Involving Naz Reid

Minnesota has made a major upgrade to its point guard position.
Tony Liebert|
Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have acquired star Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), according to multiple reports.

There were strong reports of Minnesota's interest in Ball on Wednesday night, and the front office quickly got a deal done on Thursday morning. The Wolves had to give up Reid, who has become a fan-favorite, but they've made their big offseason splash.

This is a developing story.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Share on XFollow TonyLiebert
Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News