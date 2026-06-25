Wolves Land LaMelo Ball in Blockbuster Trade Involving Naz Reid

The Timberwolves have acquired star Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

There were strong reports of Minnesota's interest in Ball on Wednesday night, and the front office quickly got a deal done on Thursday morning. The Wolves had to give up Reid, who has become a fan-favorite, but they've made their big offseason splash.

This is a developing story.