How the Wolves-Spurs Schedule Impacts Anthony Edwards' Return Timeline

The dates for the Timberwolves' second-round series against the Spurs have been known for a few days, but we're still waiting for tip times and TV assignments. The current schedule gives us a clearer look at when Anthony Edwards could potentially return to the lineup, so let's break it down.

Timberwolves-Spurs series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 4, TBD

Game 2: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 6, TBD

Game 3: Spurs at Timberwolves, May 8, TBD

Game 4: Spurs at Timberwolves, May 10, TBD

Game 5: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 12, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Spurs at Timberwolves, May 15, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 17, TBD (if necessary)

Edwards suffered his knee injury on Saturday, April 25, in Game 4 against the Nuggets, which has since been diagnosed as a left knee bone bruise. The original timeline was considered "multiple weeks" for a return, and then it has since been considered "week-to-week."

Monday's Game 4 against the Spurs would mark nine days since the injury. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that he's not expected to play in that game.

"Certainly the hope [is he’ll return] as the series goes on, but I’m told Anthony Edwards will be out to start the second-round series,” he said on Get Up. "It starts early next week. That’s just over one week since the injury. This is a multi-week, minimum two-week injury. So you’re looking at at least a few games before you hope [he comes back]."

If you're setting the timeline based on Charania's report, next Friday's Game 3 in Minnesota could be the first realistic opportunity for Edwards to return. That would mark 13 days since his injury, and it would fit all of the reporting about when he could be ready to play.

If Edwards isn't back in the lineup by Game 3, the result of the series might impact his return. If Minnesota's already trailing three games to zero, which is a deficit no NBA team has ever come back from, his chances of returning in Game 4 might go down.

The Timberwolves have opened as significant +950 betting underdogs for the series against the Spurs, which indicates that a potential return for Edwards might be unlikely. Ultimately, Game 3 appears to be the date Minnesota fans should be circling. If he's able to return to the lineup by Friday, May 8, it would change the entire outlook of the series.