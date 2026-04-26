Anthony Edwards Leaves Game 4 Against Nuggets With Knee Injury

Anthony Edwards has been dealing with a right knee injury for the better part of the season, but he left Saturday night's Game 4 against the Nuggets with a left knee injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/rMAHGMK1ie — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2026

Edwards went up to defend a Cameron Johnson shot attempt and he came down hard on his left knee. It look like he could've potentially hyperextended his knee, before sitting on the floor and grabbing it. He was helped back into the locker room with two Timberwolves assistants.

He left the game with 2:36 to go left in the first half, and he did not return in the first half, nor did he come out with the team to begin the second half.

He was officically ruled out for the rest of the game about midway through the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards (Left Knee Injury) is OUT for the remainder of the game. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 26, 2026

Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out of the game with a lower leg injury that he suffered early in the first quarter. It's a string of bad luck for the Wolves.

This is a developing story.