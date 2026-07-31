Jaylen Clark's Outlook With Timberwolves Could Skyrocket With One Adjustment

Jaylen Clark appears to have a clear understanding of what he must improve upon ahead of a season with the Minnesota Timberwolves that could potentially net him a larger, more consistent role.

After reports surfaced stating that Clark and the Timberwolves had reached an agreement on a new three-year, $10 million contract in June, the California native posted a not-so-subtle plan of attack encrypted in a message of gratitude:

Time to make a jump!(er)😂🙏🏽🚀 let’s get it man ! https://t.co/UuROiDLq1Y — Jaylen (@jayl7en) June 27, 2026

Clark has rapidly emerged as one of Minnesota’s most rugged point-of-attack defenders over the last two seasons—a strong 6’3” guard who plays much bigger than that. A defensive stalwart that head coach Chris Finch can call upon to muck things up for an opposing team or contain a tough matchup when the Wolves are struggling to defend with intensity.

But before Clark can further expand his role in Finch’s rotation, he must develop his three-point shot, and it appears that has been a focus of his this summer.

Clark’s rise to his new contract

Last season, Clark averaged 13.3 minutes over 63 games, typically operating in the back end of Finch’s rotation. The Wolves were 20-5 when Clark played more than 15 minutes and 20-23 when he did not. Clark held opponents to 43.3% shooting against him, the second-best defensive field goal percentage of anyone in Minnesota’s rotation.

Jaylen Clark diving steal + transition pass to Anthony Edwards for 3 pic.twitter.com/YlLD9Jum3f — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 23, 2025

Clark is a true defensive game-wrecker. Frequently over the last two years, his presence alone would flip Minnesota’s momentum on defense. He would force a steal, dive for a loose ball, or block a jump shot and single-handedly provide the Wolves with a jolt. That type of defender is always valuable in the NBA, especially under a coach and system in Minnesota that rewards defensive-focused players.

Toward the end of the 2024-25 season, Clark’s combination of strength, grit, relentlessness, and footspeed on defense earned him his first consistent opportunity with the Wolves. In a one-month span, Clark played solid defense against Devin Booker in Phoenix one night, held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 1-7 shooting against him another, and scored a career-high 17 points against the Houston Rockets.

Feb 24, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That stretch led to his two-way contract—which he signed out of college in 2023 while rehabbing from an Achilles injury he suffered at UCLA—being converted into a two-year, fully guaranteed standard NBA deal.

That season was especially encouraging for Clark because he packaged his rugged defense with reliable shooting, connecting on 43.1% of his threes over 40 games (four of which he started) in 2024-25.

Clark only averaged 1.3 three-point attempts that season, but he connected on enough of them to keep the defense honest and force them to rotate out on him. And for a player with the defensive prowess he has, a reliable three-point shot is realistically the only offensive tool he will ever need to be a long-term wing that makes a ton of money in the NBA.

However, that 3-point shot left Clark last season, where he connected on 32.7% of his 1.5 attempts per game. It can be difficult for a player without a consistent role to find a groove on offense.

Still, Clark’s lack of floor spacing became detrimental to his overall production because he became an offensive liability. Far too often, Clark passed up open three-pointers for a rim attack in an attempt to draw a foul. Clark is good at drawing contact, but he made 65.7% of his free throws last season.

Clark appears fully aware that his lack of 3-point shooting will not cut it for a player in his position this year; he has been posting clips this summer working on his catch-and-shoot threes.

An improved 3-point shot can further unlock Clark’s role with the Timberwolves

Finch is sifting through a guard-heavy roster as he works on potential rotations and lineups. But he will need all the defense he can get to compensate for his overall lack of size in the frontcourt, so Clark could very well have a similar role to the one he had last season: playing around 13 minutes off the bench on a relatively consistent basis.

There is also a chance that Clark could step into an even bigger role.

After losing both Naz Reid and Julius Randle this off-season to bring in LaMelo Ball, Finch said he doesn’t necessarily see Jaden McDaniels as Minnesota’s starting power forward this season. And with the lack of forward depth still on the market and the limited avenues the Wolves have to make a trade, it is likely that Finch will have to get creative if he does, in fact, want to keep McDaniels at small forward.

Right now, the most likely candidates in my eyes to fill that void are Josh Green and Terrence Shannon Jr., who have both proven in different ways that they can be starting-level offensive contributors. But if Clark can re-find the effective three-point shooting he had two seasons ago, he would fit well alongside Ball, Anthony Edwards, McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert.

Clark would give Minnesota its possession-by-possession point-of-attack defender, taking pressure off Edwards and Ball defensively and allowing McDaniels to float around the rim more, where he has proven effective.

Finch scheming the defense that way would effectively make McDaniels more of a power forward and Clark more of a small forward. But offensively, McDaniels would likely remain in a similar role to the one he has held at the three, while Clark would operate as an off-ball four.

That would only happen if Clark can become a consistent three-point shooter again, though. Clark doesn’t need to rain threes like Donte DiVincenzo. But he must make enough of them—something like 36 to 40%—to force opposing teams to defend him as a threat and discourage them from sagging off him to load up on Ball and Edwards.

Clark appears to know that. And if he can translate his off-season work into results this year for the Timberwolves, his role could greatly expand.