How Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels Can Reach a New Level as Third Option

One month ago, Jaden McDaniels was primed to take on an offensive role he had yet to receive since entering the NBA in 2020.

But that ultimately never came to be.

When reports first surfaced on June 22 that the Minnesota Timberwolves were dumping Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets for nothing but cap space, it appeared Minnesota was shifting focus toward its preexisting young core.

Ayo Dosunmu inked a five-year, $212 million deal with the Wolves after they dealt Randle, Naz Reid was expected to become a full-time starting power forward, and McDaniels appeared in line to be Minnesota’s second scoring option next to Anthony Edwards.

It would have been a role that McDaniels has proven he is ready for. And it would have been valuable for the Wolves to have seen if that was true.

Instead, they looped Reid along with draft compensation into the Randle salary dump to acquire LaMelo Ball, thus reshifting the focus of Minnesota’s 26-and-under core and placing a long-term All-Star-caliber partner next to Edwards while keeping McDaniels as Minnesota’s third option on offense for the foreseeable future.

But that is a role McDaniels has already proven he can thrive in. And next to Ball, there is reason to believe he can take another meaningful leap despite staying at the same place in Minnesota’s totem pole.

LaMelo Ball could unlock even more of Jaden McDaniels' game

Ball has averaged 7.3 assists per game since entering the NBA. That is the 10th-highest average league-wide since then. Head Coach Chris Finch understands that Ball’s presence can aid McDaniels’ growth.

“I think he can help us, and help Jaden take the next step,” Finch said during Ball’s introductory press conference. “We’ve seen incredible growth by Jaden year after year. It’s been key to your success has been the internal growth of a lot of our players. And we see [LaMelo] not just stabilizing, but also bolstering this.”

Feb 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniels is coming off a career season offensively in which he averaged career highs in points (14.8), assists (2.7), and usage (18.5%) on 51.5% from the floor, 56.2% from two-point range, and 41.2% from deep.

He blossomed into a consistently reliable part of Minnesota’s offense, fitting in perfectly alongside Edwards and Julius Randle, while averaging only 0.9 more shot attempts than the year before, where he averaged 12.2 points and shot 33% from deep.

That increased usage fit around Edwards and Randle—who averaged 40% of Minnesota’s shot attempts combined with isolation-heavy playstyles—because McDaniels showed off a rather unbelievable efficiency when he had big scoring games.

McDaniels scored 20 or more points 17 times last season. He did so while making 50% or more of his attempts 16 times and 70% or higher nine times. And prior to last season, McDaniels had scored over 20 points 33 times in his career, playoffs included. He shot 50% or better in 31 of those games, 60% or better in 20 of them, and 70% or better in 13.

There is enough data over McDaniels’ career to suggest that he could have blossomed into a 20-point-per-game scorer this season if given a large enough opportunity to do so. But that same data also proves that McDaniels’ efficiency makes him one of the most lethal third options in the NBA, because he can be a large contributor on offense with minimal shot attempts when surrounded by high-usage players.

When Randle operated as a point-forward, he aided in McDaniels’ offensive development last season. Randle assisted McDaniels 68 times, his third most to any teammate. But Randle did not always play with a point-forward mindset, and his isolation-heavy offense in the middle of the floor would stagnate Minnesota’s ball movement, which has always been key to keeping McDaniels involved offensively.

By swapping Randle’s passing with Ball’s, the Wolves are getting a floor general who can space the floor with the ball in his hands and always keeps his teammates in focus. Even late in the shot clock or deep within an isolation scoring attempt, Ball remains a threat to kick the ball to a teammate and punish the defense for collapsing or overhelping.

This LaMelo Ball pass to JT Thor was absurd pic.twitter.com/RedQO3Bdud — wizzy (@youngwizzyDFS) November 23, 2023

Last season, Ball averaged 17.5 points created off of his assists, the ninth most league-wide. For reference, Randle averaged 12.9 points off assists, good for 36th.

Ball makes all players around him better by opening up the floor with his spacing and creating open shots with his passing. But that is especially true for a player like McDaniels, who is an off-ball player by trade shooting 44.7% on wide-open three-point attempts last year and 45% on catch-and-shoot attempts—but is also a threat to attack closeouts quickly with a unique blend of speed, length, and touch around the rim.

McDaniels is perfectly suited to be a third option in today's NBA, especially next to a passing talent like Ball. Would it have been nice to see what he can do with second-option responsibility in Minnesota’s offense? Yes. But with that promotion would have come a risk that he isn’t actually ready for that type of role.

Instead of doing that, the Wolves acquired Ball, who keeps McDaniels as Minnesota’s third option on offense but also possesses the passing ability to allow McDaniels to reach another level while fulfilling the same duties for the Wolves that he is used to.