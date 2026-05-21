Miami's Reported Giannis Trade Package May Be Too Strong for Wolves to Beat

The Miami Heat remain one of the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade this summer, and there's a new report that has perhaps set the bar for other teams, like Minnesota, Boston, and Los Angeles, who hope to be in the mix for the superstar's services.

According to Gary Woelfel, the Heat, who he claims are the "odds-on favorite" to trade for Antetokounmpo, are offering three players and three draft picks.

Tyler Herro

Kel'el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Two future first-round picks

It's not a bad offer at all, but the money actually doesn't work unless Miami also throws more to make the money work. But if it's the foundation of an offer, it would be difficult for Minnesota to match it without including Jaden McDaniels. Perhaps that's what former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, who lives in Miami, claims Giannis to the Heat is a lock.

"As I've told y'all, I think during the season, early in the season, that Giannis was already searching for a house down here in Miami. I just didn't want to mess up the conversation. He will be down here in Miami," Ochocinco said on Night Cap. "Giannis is damn near in the bag."

Miami native Chad Johnson says his sources have told him Giannis Antetokounmpo is already looking for houses down in Miami:



(Via @NightcapShow_ / @ochocinco) 💀 pic.twitter.com/JNLRncmb5u — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 21, 2026

Would Miami prefer an offer like this from Minnesota?

Jaden McDaniels

Julius Randle

No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Two future first-round picks

Minnesota can't do much better than that. McDaniels is the prized possession as a 25-year-old who is developing into a two-way star. Randle could be viewed as a guy on an expiring contract because he's due to make $33.3 million next season, and then he has a player option in 2027-28. He could take that option for $35.8 million, but why would he want to stay in Milwaukee when he could opt out and make even more money entering his age-33 season?

Miami simply has the more valuable draft picks thanks to the No. 13 pick in this summer's loaded draft class. Plus, Herro, Ware, and Jaquez could be building blocks for the Bucks, whereas McDaniels would be the only surefire long-term piece from Minnesota.

The Heat's alleged offer would also give the Bucks a lot of cap flexibility. Herro is a free agent after next season, so they would have the option to re-sign him or let him walk and free up cap space. Jaquez is a restricted free agent in 2027, and Ware doesn't become a restricted free agent until 2028.

We haven't even mentioned that Minnesota seems dead-set on moving forward with McDaniels. Would the Bucks even listen if the Wolves offered them a different package without McDaniels?

Julius Randle

Naz Reid

Joan Beringer

No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Two future first-round picks

There may be a world where the Bucks can see Reid, 26, and Beringer, 19, as their starting frontcourt of the future. But again, the No. 13 pick is more valuable than No. 28, and Ware may already be a better all-around player than Reid. It also cannot be ignored that Milwaukee already has a stretch four in Myles Turner, who is under contract through 2027-28, in addition to a player option for 2028-29.

At the end of the day, Miami getting Giannis may be a blessing for Minnesota. We wrote about how matching up with the Thunder and Spurs the next 5-10 years is going to be extremely difficult without loading up on talented guards and wings. Trading for Giannis is the antithesis of that, especially after witnessing how Randle and Rudy Gobert were a complete mismatch against the Spurs in the playoffs.