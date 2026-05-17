What Wolves Can Offer in Giannis Trade Compared to Heat, Warriors, More
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The Spurs sent the Timberwolves straight into offseason mode on Friday night. After a third straight postseason run that fell short of an NBA Finals appearance, many are wondering if Minnesota will make a big trade. There might be no bigger name available than Giannis Antetokounmpo, so let's break down what Minnesota could offer.
Antetokounmpo has had trade rumors for well over a year, but there appear to be a few teams that stand above the rest. Dozens of teams have been mentioned, but we're going to look at what Minnesota, Golden State and Miami could offer.
Potential Timberwolves offer
- Rudy Gobert
- Julius Randle
- Terrence Shannon Jr.
- 2026 1st RD pick (28th overall)
- 2028 1st RD pick
- 2033 1st RD pick
Gobert and Randle are going to be two players who find themselves in every Timberwolves trade discussion this offseason. After a poor showing against San Antonio, their value might've taken a hit, but both players can still compete near an all-star level.
The question for Minnesota becomes which of the young pieces they would trade. It feels unlikely that they could get Giannis without giving up Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Joan Beringer or Terrence Shannon Jr. How many, and who, is when it becomes interesting. For the sake of this argument, I included Shannon and three first-round picks.
Potential Heat offer
- Tyler Herro
- Andrew Wiggins
- Kel'el Ware
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- 2026 1st RD pick (13th overall)
- 2028 1st RD pick
- 2030 1st RD pick
If I worked for the Milwaukee Bucks, I would be working to get a deal done with the Heat. Herro is from the area, Wiggins still has plenty left in the tank, and Miami has plenty of young players it could include in a deal, such as Ware and Jaquez. Minnesota would have to be aggressive in order to out-bid Pat Riley.
Potential Warriors offer
- Jimmy Butler
- Moses Moody
- Brandin Podziemski
- 20271st RD pick
- 2029 1st RD pick
- 2031 1st RD pick
Steve Kerr is returning, and the Warriors are an interesting option in the Giannis sweepstakes. Butler and Moody are two of their most valuable assets, but they're both recovering from season-ending injuries. Playing with Stephen Curry is intriguing for any player, but Golden State probably has the least to offer the Bucks. Podziemski is a fine young player, but they don't have many more young players to offer beyond that.
Out of these three teams, Minnesota has the most options in a potential deal. Miami might make the most sense for both sides, and Golden State is probably the team that the NBA wants Giannis to play for. It should be a fun few months of rumors this offseason.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert