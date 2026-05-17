What Wolves Can Offer in Giannis Trade Compared to Heat, Warriors, More

The Spurs sent the Timberwolves straight into offseason mode on Friday night. After a third straight postseason run that fell short of an NBA Finals appearance, many are wondering if Minnesota will make a big trade. There might be no bigger name available than Giannis Antetokounmpo, so let's break down what Minnesota could offer.

Antetokounmpo has had trade rumors for well over a year, but there appear to be a few teams that stand above the rest. Dozens of teams have been mentioned, but we're going to look at what Minnesota, Golden State and Miami could offer.

Potential Timberwolves offer

Rudy Gobert

Julius Randle

Terrence Shannon Jr.

2026 1st RD pick (28th overall)

2028 1st RD pick

2033 1st RD pick

Potential trade. | Picture via: https://www.espn.com/nba/trademachine

Gobert and Randle are going to be two players who find themselves in every Timberwolves trade discussion this offseason. After a poor showing against San Antonio, their value might've taken a hit, but both players can still compete near an all-star level.

The question for Minnesota becomes which of the young pieces they would trade. It feels unlikely that they could get Giannis without giving up Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Joan Beringer or Terrence Shannon Jr. How many, and who, is when it becomes interesting. For the sake of this argument, I included Shannon and three first-round picks.

Potential Heat offer

Tyler Herro

Andrew Wiggins

Kel'el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

2026 1st RD pick (13th overall)

2028 1st RD pick

2030 1st RD pick

Potential trade | Picture via: ESPN's Trade Machine

If I worked for the Milwaukee Bucks, I would be working to get a deal done with the Heat. Herro is from the area, Wiggins still has plenty left in the tank, and Miami has plenty of young players it could include in a deal, such as Ware and Jaquez. Minnesota would have to be aggressive in order to out-bid Pat Riley.

Potential Warriors offer

Jimmy Butler

Moses Moody

Brandin Podziemski

20271st RD pick

2029 1st RD pick

2031 1st RD pick

Potential trade | Picture via: ESPN's trade machine

Steve Kerr is returning, and the Warriors are an interesting option in the Giannis sweepstakes. Butler and Moody are two of their most valuable assets, but they're both recovering from season-ending injuries. Playing with Stephen Curry is intriguing for any player, but Golden State probably has the least to offer the Bucks. Podziemski is a fine young player, but they don't have many more young players to offer beyond that.

Out of these three teams, Minnesota has the most options in a potential deal. Miami might make the most sense for both sides, and Golden State is probably the team that the NBA wants Giannis to play for. It should be a fun few months of rumors this offseason.