Wolves Battle Past Edwards, DiVincenzo Injuries for Commanding 3-1 Lead vs. Nuggets

The Timberwolves faced about as much adversity as a team could on Saturday night, with their starting backcourt leaving the game due to injuries before halftime. They still found a way to beat the Nuggets 112-96 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Edwards injury

Edwards has been dealing with a right knee injury for the majority of the season, but he left Game 4 with an injury to his left knee. He went up to defend a Cameron Johnson shot attempt in the second quarter, and he landed hard on his left knee, which seemingly resulted in a hyperextension. He did not return to the game and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game midway through the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/rMAHGMK1ie — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2026

Ayo Dosumu's all-time performance

When Minnesota traded for Dosunmu at the deadline, it seemed like a perfect move for their situation. He has arguably already exceeded expectations with his second straight playoff explosion. He had 25 points in Game 3 on Monday night, and he responded with 43 points on remarkable efficiency. He shot 13 of 17 from the field, 5 of 5 from three and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line on Saturday. It's hard to even think where Minnesota would be right now without Dosunmu on the roster.

DiVincenzo Achilles tear

DiVincenzo went down early in the first quarter with a lower leg injury, which was eventually confirmed as a torn Achilles tendon from multiple reports. He appeared to have found his groove in the postseason with 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from three in the first three games, but Minnesota will now have to look elsewhere in the backcourt.

Magic off the bench

It wasn't only Dosunmu who lit up the scoreboard off the bench. Naz Reid finished with 17 points, which is his most in the series. Mike Conley Jr. played just 16 minutes in the first three games of the series, and Minnesota's 38-year-old guard proved that he still has some juice left in the tank. He finished with 5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Bones Hyland also added some valuable minutes with eight points.

Injuries still loom

The Game 4 atmosphere at the Target Center was electric, and the Wolves now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. They now have to deal with a pair of significant injuries. DiVincenzo has a long recovery ahead of himself. Minnesota can bring Dosumu into the starting lineup and lean on Hyland and Conley more off the bench.

Edwards' injury is a different story. Charania reported that he's still set to undergo tests on his knee, and his status remains unknown. Minnesota's entire postseason outlook obviously changes depending on Edwards' status. With only one day off before Game 5, Wolves fans will be waiting anxiously to hear the status of their superstar.