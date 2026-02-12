Wolves Cruise Into the All-Star Break With Dominant Win Over Portland

Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 133-109 Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota responded to three losses in four games with back-to-back blowouts ahead of the All-Star break. They crushed Atlanta 138-116 on Monday, and followed with Wednesday's 24-point win over the Trail Blazers.

They hit the break with a 34-22 record, which is good for fifth place in the Western Conference, although the Lakers, only a half-game behind Minnesota, is in action Thursday night against the Mavericks.

The Wolves are only a half-game behind Houston for fourth place, and just 1.5 behind Denver for third place. The Spurs sit in second place, five games in front of Minnesota, and the Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference, a full 8.5 games clear of the Wolves.

Randle, whose effort has been questioned by fans on social media in recent weeks, hit 10 of 14 shots and 10 of 11 free throws to finish with 41 points. He added seven rebounds. He wasn't the only one who had a good night.

Jaden McDaniels: 21 points, six rebounds, six assists

Rudy Gobert: 17 points, eight rebounds

Anthony Edwards: 14 points on five of 10 shooting

Ayo Dosunmu: 12 points on five of eight shooting

Naz Reid: 11 points, seven rebounds

Edwards, who was questionable beforehand because of an illness, had his lowest-scoring performance since Dec. 4, when he took only six shots and scored 11 points in a win over the Pelicans. He's been held under 20 points seven times this season, though one of them includes a game in which he played only three minutes after suffering a hamstring injury back in October.

Edwards is third in the NBA in scoring at 29.3 points per game. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.8) and Luka Doncic (32.8) are scoring at a higher clip.

Minnesota will send Edwards to All-Star Weekend, though it's still not clear if he plans to play on Sunday. Either way, he'll get plenty of time to recover since the Timberwolves don't play again until Feb. 20, when they host the Mavericks.

