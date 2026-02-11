Anthony Edwards Could Be Sidelined for Wolves' Last Game Before Break

The Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as questionable for Wednesday night's home game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness.

Edwards, who scored 30 points in Minnesota's blowout win over the Hawks on Monday night, has labored through ailments this season. He missed four games with a hamstring strain early in the season, and a toe infection, which the team has called "right foot injury maintenance," has caused to him miss some time as well.

If he doesn't play Wednesday night, it'll be his 10th missed game of the season. That's uncharacteristic for Edwards, who missed a total of nine games in the previous three seasons combined.

Anything more than eight more games missed will knock Edwards out of contention for NBA awards, which mandate 65 games played to qualify.

If Ant doesn't play against Cooper Flagg and Portland, it could be an opportunity for Ayo Dosunmu to start. Previously, the Wolves have given Ant's starting spot to Mike Conley, so Dosunmu, who scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting against Atlanta on Monday night, makes sense as the de facto starter when Edwards or Donte DiVincenzo are unavailable.

It'll also be interesting to see how Edwards approaches the All-Star Game this Sunday at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. He's on record saying he's not sure that he'll play because he's banged up. It would be a bit disappointing if he doesn't suit up for the new All-Star format, but it might be the best approach for the Timberwolves as they jockey for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Entering play Wednesday, the Wolves are sixth in the West, just percentage points behind the Lakers for fifth place, and only 1.5 games behind the third- and fourth-place Rockets and Nuggets, respectively.

