Mike Conley Gets Candid About What Really Mattered in His Return to Minnesota

It's been a crazy two weeks for Mike Conley, who is back with the Timberwolves after they traded him to Chicago, who then flipped to Charlotte, where he was bought out to set the stage for his return to Minnesota.

Conley, 38, admitted that he was a bit "salty" immediately after being traded, but he's relieved he didn't have to uproot his family from Minnesota, where they've resided since he was traded to the Timberwolves from Utah in February 2023.

"Just happy that somehow this all worked out and I didn't have to move the family," Conley said Thursday. "I think the best-case scenario for all of us was to be here and finish out the year with what we started. Don't have to uproot anybody. Keep everybody happy."

Conley said he considered signing elsewhere, noting that he got about 20 texts from players on different teams who were curious about what he might do. In the end, Minnesota was where he wanted to be.

"It was weird, but it was the best-case scenario," he said.

Conley doesn't expect to play much, but ready for anything

"I don't expect to be running out there playing a ton of minutes. I don't expect to be out there 20 minutes or anything like that," Conley explained, noting that he falls behind Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland on the depth chart.

"I expect Ayo, Bones, and all these guys who have earned their time and minutes on the court to get their opportunity to do what they do. I'm going to be ready and be prepared, just for whatever role that is. Whether it's in the rotation or spotty, just whatever it is. I'm just thankful to be back around these guys. You don't realize how much you miss the guys until you're not around them for a few days," Conley said.

"It's their opportunity more than it is mine," Conley continued. They should be getting these runs, and they should be getting these big minutes, and big moments, and learning on these big games and big situations. I've done all that.I can be the stop-gap there and there, or pinch-hitter when you need me, or whatever you need. I'm prepared for that. I'm prepared for that role."

When the Wolves return from the All-Star break against Dallas on Friday night, Conley will likely be the ninth or tenth guy in the rotation.

The guys in front of him include Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Dosunmu, Hyland, and perhaps even Terrence Shannon, Jr., who has been cleared after missing significant time with a foot injury.