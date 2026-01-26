After Long Layoff, Michael Grady is Calling Two Wolves Games This Week

Timberwolves fans haven't gotten to hear Michael Grady call very many of their team's games this season, as the rising NBA broadcasting star has mostly been hopping around the country calling various national games for Prime Video and NBC/Peacock. But after a long layoff, Grady will be on the call for the Wolves' next two games, beginning on Monday night.

Monday night's rematch between the Timberwolves and Warriors at Target Center (8:30 p.m. CT) will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock as part of a "Peacock NBA Monday" overlapping tripleheader. Grady will be on the call along with two former Wolves players, Robbie Hummel (2013-15 in Minnesota) and Austin Rivers (2022-23). Rivers will be stationed next to the Wolves' bench, while Hummel will be next to the Golden State bench.

Grady will then return to the FanDuel Sports Network North airwaves with Jim Petersen for Wednesday's game in Dallas (7:30 p.m. CT), Petersen has confirmed. It'll be Grady's first FDSN game since a Timberwolves win in Miami on January 3.

Michael Grady and Jim Petersen calling a Timberwolves game for FanDuel Sports Network North. | FanDuel Sports Network North

With Grady calling NBC/Peacock games early in the week and Prime Video games later in the week, he simply hasn't been free to do all that many Wolves games on FDSN. The majority of those have featured Alan Horton, who was previously the Timberwolves' longtime radio announcer, handling play-by-play alongside Petersen.

It was estimated before the season that Grady would call about a third of the Wolves' games this season. In reality, it's felt like even less than that (though I don't have the exact numbers). Grady has done a decent handful of local broadcasts and has also called a couple Timberwolves games in a national role. He was on the call for a Peacock game against the Nuggets on Oct. 27 and for a memorable Prime Video win over the Thunder on Dec. 19.

Wolves fans who regularly watch other NBA games have been able to get their Grady fix by hearing him on Peacock and Prime. But those who only watch the Wolves may be disappointed that they haven't gotten to hear him nearly as often as in years past. With that said, Horton is an excellent announcer in his own right who forms a strong tandem with Petersen.

Grady first became the Wolves' lead play-by-play announcer in the 2022-23 season, replacing Dave Benz in that role.

The Timberwolves (27-19) will look to snap a five-game losing streak — their longest skid since December 2022 — on Monday night against the Warriors (26-21). Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both resting for Golden State on the second half of a back to back.

More Timberwolves coverage