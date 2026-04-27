Betting Odds Reveal Wolves' Chances to Close Out Nuggets Without Edwards

The Timberwolves have won three straight games against the Nuggets to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they will likely be without their starting backcourt for the rest of the series. They will still have to earn their way into the second round.

There have been 13 teams in the history of the NBA to come back from a 3-1 series deficit. Oddly enough, the Nuggets were the last team to do it, and they did it twice during the 2020 NBA playoffs in the bubble. The Cavaliers were the last team to do it before that in the 2016 NBA Finals.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Wolves are favored to win the series with -158 betting odds before Game 5 on Monday night. Those odds would give them a 61.24% implied probability of advancing to the second round.

The Wolves are 11.5-point underdogs for Game 5 in Denver. Those odds imply that Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are essentially worth four points, as they were 7.5-point underdogs for Games 1 and 2 in Denver. Minnesota was between a 1.5-point favorite and 1.5-point underdog for Games 3 and 4 at the Target Center.

Losing DiVincenzo for the remainder of the postseason, and Edwards for "multiple weeks," obviously puts a damper on Minnesota's long-term outlook for the rest of the playoffs. A significant change in betting odds helps quantify how significant the loss of both players will be.

For example, the Lakers are leading their first-round series 3-1, and they are -900 betting favorites to close things out against the Rockets. The experts seriously doubted Minnesota's chances with Edwards and DiVincenzo, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they still doubt them without their starting backcourt.

Ayo Dosunmu had an all-time great 43-point performance in Game 4 on Saturday night. The Wolves will need to get some similar production from some of their role players if they want to close out the Nuggets. Denver obviously knows that Minnesota is a wounded animal right now, but they still need to win three games in a row.

The long-term status of Edwards is looming over Minnesota, but it really doesn't matter unless the Wolves take care of business and close Denver out.

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