Anthony Edwards Barks at Chris Finch After Hitting Dagger vs. Clippers

Anthony Edwards took a difficult stepback three over two defenders, drained it, and then turned to his head coach. "That's what I do!" he appeared to yell at Chris Finch. "That's what the f*** I do!"

Edwards' clutch three turned a one-point Timberwolves lead over the Clippers into a four-point advantage with 43 seconds on the clock. The Wolves held on for a sloppy but much-needed 94-88 win in Los Angeles.

ANTHONY EDWARDS.

IMPROBABLE CLUTCH 3.



MIN LEADS BY 4 WITH 42.9 TO PLAY! pic.twitter.com/Fbck5RfB2t — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2026

The shot was just the latest in a long line of clutch buckets for the Timberwolves' superstar this season. After the game, Edwards was asked about his mentality in the biggest moments of games by Prime Video sideline reporter Kristina Pink.

"Me and C. Hines (assistant coach Chris Hines) put in so much work, I feel like any shot that I take is a good shot," Edwards said. "My coach may be right, my teammates may be right, sometimes I gotta pass the ball at the end of the game. But I've learned my lesson from trying to get off of it at the end of games, and I'd rather just trust myself and take the shots that I get."

Ant getting right into Chris Finch’s face telling him that’s what i do pic.twitter.com/bNqTiYsSmv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 27, 2026

Pink then followed up by asking Edwards about his fiery response to his latest big shot.

"The play before, Finchy, when I took the midrange over two, he was like 'Pass the ball!'" Edwards said. "And I just told him, you don't want me to pass the ball, you want me to shoot it."

Both Edwards and Finch may have had a point. Edwards, who finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting, has earned the right to be the one taking shots when games are on the line. He's third in the NBA in total clutch points this season and came into this game shooting nearly 58 percent in those situations (game within five points, fewer than five minutes left).

Anthony Edwards | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With that said, there may be times where he could choose to pass the ball instead of forcing a difficult shot. Before hitting a short jumper and the clutch three, Edwards had missed four consecutive attempts, including some heavily-contested shots.

While it was notable to see Edwards barking at his head coach, it's probably not something worth reading too much into. Emotions run high during games, and Ant has always spoken very positively of his relationship with Finch.

The Wolves needed the late heroics from Edwards to hold off a shorthanded Clippers team that was without Kawhi Leonard and John Collins. Minnesota wasn't sharp for much of the night, managing only 34 points in the second and third quarters combined, but they were able to survive in the end for their second straight road win.

Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 18 points for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle was held to just 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting. Randle has averaged 12 points on 34 percent shooting in four games since the All-Star break.

The Wolves' three-game road trip wraps up with a big one against the Nuggets on Sunday.