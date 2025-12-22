Knicks rule out star players for only trip to Minnesota this season

The only time the New York Knicks come to Minneapolis this season is Tuesday night, and it will be a bit of a letdown based on the injury report released by the Knicks on Monday.

While the marquee attraction — the return of Karl-Anthony Towns — seems like a safe bet, the Knicks have already ruled out Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Guerschon Yabusele. Brunson is out due to "right ankle injury management," while Anunoby has a sore left ankle. Yabusele has an illness.

With Miles McBride (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) also still out with injuries, the Knicks will be without two of their four top players (Brunson and Anunoby).

That likely means Towns will be the focal point of the offense in his return to Target Center, which will mark the second time he's played the Wolves in Minneapolis as an opponent since last year's blockbuster trade that sent Towns to New York for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Towns killed the Wolves in his Dec. 19, 2024, return to Target Center, scoring 32 points and grabbing 20 rebounds as the Knicks thumped the Wolves 133-107.

Brunson being held out after scoring 47 points in New York's win over Miami on Sunday is a bit surprising, but the Knicks have played four games in the last six days, and Tuesday's game in Minneapolis will precede New York playing in the 11 a.m. CT game on Christmas Day. In all, by the time Santa is done delivering presents all over the globe, the Knicks will have played six games in 10 days.

"Just stinks from a fan perspective," Twin Cities sports reporter Darren Wolfson wrote on X. "Personally know a few Knicks fans who bought tickets many weeks ago, pumped to see Brunson's lone appearance here."

Without Brunson and Anunoby, the Knicks' starting five will likely see a two of Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson, and Mitchell Robinson alongside Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

Meanwhile, the only key player on the Timberwolves whose status is unknown for the Knicks showdown is Jaden McDaniels, who is questionable with a left oblique contusion. The team initially diagnosed him with a hip injury when he left during the first quarter of Minnesota's win over Milwaukee on Sunday. The fact that he's questionable and not already ruled out is a good sign for his long-term health.

Both the Wolves and Knicks are hot. New York is 11-2 in its last 13 games, while Minnesota has won nine of its last 11.

More Timberwolves coverage