Anthony Edwards red-hot from three as Wolves stomp the Jazz again

The Timberwolves (7-4) continue to take care of business against bad teams. On Monday night, the Wolves completed a back-to-back with a 120-113 road win over the Utah Jazz, having stomped Sacramento 144-117 the night before.

Minnesota has rattled off three straight wins and five of the last six, thanks to a soft schedule that has seen them play the Jazz twice, along with meetings with the Kings, Hornets, and Nets. Their lone loss in the last six was at New York, when they were blown out by a talented Knicks team.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 35 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Jazz Monday night. He made 13 of 25 shots, including five of nine three-pointers. Ant-Man is 17 of 32 from deep over his last three games, and he's shooting 50.0% from three for the season (29 of 58).

Minnesota also got a big game from Julius Randle, who stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Rudy Gobert supplied 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels (16 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (14 points) also scored in double figures.

The Wolves actually trailed by two points at the half before lighting it up in the third quarter, outscoring the Jazz 40-25. That included an 8 1/2-minute stretch to start the third when they outscored Utah 33-9, building a 22-point lead in the process.

"We played pretty good defense, minus the fouling in the second half. I thought that was what kept us from building a bigger lead. But it feels like we've found some defensive intensity over the last few games," head coach Chris Finch said.

The Wolves are now off until Friday when they host the Kings at Target Center in Minneapolis.

