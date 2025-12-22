Jaden McDaniels injured as Wolves take down Bucks for 9th win in 11 games

After falling behind by 16 points, the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 103-100 on Sunday evening at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Jaden McDaniels combined for just 36 points. Edwards shot 7 of 24, Randle was just 4 of 9 en route to 12 points, and McDaniels went scoreless after leaving the game after less than nine minutes due to hip pain.

McDaniels' status for big games this week — Tuesday against the Knicks and on Christmas night at Denver — is uncertain. The timing is rough, considering Minnesota was playing at full strength Sunday for the first time in a while as Mike Conley returned from a four-game absence due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Conley wound up starting the second half and finished with six points, five rebounds, and six assists in 24 minutes. The Wolves also got a big boost from Terrence Shannon Jr., who supplied 11 points in 12 minutes off the bench. He made 4-of-7 shots, including three three-pointers.

Shannon and Donte DiVincenzo, who had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, were the only hot hands as Minnesota shot 43% as a team overall, while finishing 14 of 45 from three and 15 of 23 at the free-throw line.

In the end, it's now nine wins in 11 games for the Wolves, who at 19-10 overall, moved ahead of Houston (17-9) for fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Wolves also gave fans something to chew on with some clickbait photos of Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains sidelined with a calf injury amid rumors that the Timberwolves could be one of the teams interested in trading for him.