Anthony Edwards ruled out of Friday night Wolves-Warriors battle

Anthony Edwards will not play for the Timberwolves on Friday night when they visit the Warriors. The team ruled him out Friday afternoon, citing foot soreness.

Edwards was healthy and scored 41 points on 15 of 21 shooting in Minnesota's loss to Phoenix on Monday. After a couple of off days, Minnesota added Edwards to the Thursday injury report, saying the superstar guard was questionable because of the sore foot. It's unclear what led to the foot soreness, nor is it clear just yet how much time Edwards might miss.

Minnesota will also be without Mike Conley, who is dealing with right Achilles tendinopathy.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry hasn't played since Nov. 26, but he'll be back on the court Friday night in San Francisco. Curry has been out with a quad strain for more than two weeks. But Golden State won't be fully healthy, as they've already ruled out Draymond Green (personal) and Al Horford (back).

Without Green and Horford, the Warriors will likely roll out a starting five featuring Curry, Will Richard, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Quinten Post, with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Pat Spencer off the bench.

Without Edwards, Minnesota's plan for the starting lineup is unclear. We'd assume that Bones Hyland will be thrust into the starting five to give them a ball-handler, with Rob Dillingham operating as the primary backup point guard. The rest of the starting five should include the regulars: Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.

Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr. will likely be the top scoring options off the bench.

This is the first meeting between Minnesota and Golden State since the Wolves knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs in last season's Western Conference semifinals. They won't meet again until playing twice in San Francisco, Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

Friday's game tips off at 9:10 p.m. CT.

