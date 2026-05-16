After Embarrassing Playoff Loss, It’s Time for the Timberwolves to Make Changes

The Timberwolves' second-round series against the Spurs began with a bang, leaving San Antonio with an upset win in Game 1. They limped to the finish line, and it ended with a stinker in Game 6. Any exit before the NBA Finals was going to raise questions no matter what, but a 30-point loss in an elimination game is the type of result that should cause changes.

When Minnesota lost to a young Oklahoma City team in the Western Conference Finals last year, it was evident that any run to the NBA Finals in the near future would have to go through the Thunder. This year's loss to the Spurs showed that there are two young teams with the pieces to contend for the next five years. It's clear that Minnesota is a notch below the elite teams in the Western Conference, and changes should be made.

It feels like the Timberwolves have maxed out their current core. Anthony Edwards has proven himself as a legit No. 1 option, and Minnesota now needs to build a championship contender around him. They will have plenty of questions they need to answer this offseason.

From a personnel standpoint, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are receiving the bulk of the criticism. Neither player played particularly well against San Antonio in the series. Game 6 was an all-time bad performance, as both players combined for just three points on 1 of 12 shooting from the field. They're the second and third-highest-paid players on the roster, so complete no-shows in an elimination game are unacceptable.

This season was Randle's first on a three-year, $100 million contract he signed last offseason. Gobert has two seasons left on a three-year, $109.5 million contract. Neither player will be easy to trade following their poor performances in the postseason, but you have to imagine that Tim Connely and Minnesota's front office will do everything they can.

If the Wolves are truly looking to upgrade their roster, the question then becomes, who's untouchable? Jaden McDaniels looked like he took a step in the Denver series, but he struggled against the Spurs. Naz Reid has found his sweet spot on this team, but do you want to pay $23 million to a bench player? With Donte DiVincenzo likely out for the bulk of the 2026-27 season, Minnesota will need to decide if it wants to sign impending free agent Ayo Dosunmu to a long-term deal as well.

The Wolves have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo since rumors of a potential trade out of Milwaukee began. They will need to decide if it's time to give up the farm to find a true superstar to play alongside Edwards, and this might be the moment to pull the trigger.

Minnesota will also need to decide whether or not Chris Finch is the long-term answer at head coach. He has already become one of the most successful coaches in franchise history, but we've seen numerous times how a coaching change can sometimes be the difference between a good playoff team and a championship contender. There are points you can make for and against his future, but a performance like Friday night's Game 6 should at least result in asking the question.

The Timberwolves have dozens of moves they could make this offseason, and it's hard to point towards one specifically. Ultimately, Friday night's loss should've been enough evidence to know that running it back with the same core is not the answer.