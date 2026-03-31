Ayo Dosunmu Reaches Rare Statistical Heights in Wolves' Win Over Mavs

The big story heading into Monday night's Timberwolves-Mavericks matchup was the return of Anthony Edwards after a six-game injury absence. But even though Edwards played well in his first game in two weeks, it was a different Minnesota guard who stole the show in Dallas.

Ayo Dosunmu, who had missed the past two games with calf soreness, was also back in the lineup for Minnesota. He proceeded to put together one of the best games of his NBA career in a dominant 124-94 win for the Wolves over a Mavericks team that's been in free fall during the second half of the season.

Dosunmu scored 18 points, grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists with only one turnover. He also had three steals and was a plus-30 in 33 minutes. It was simply a phenomenal all-around performance from Dosunmu, who was playing in his 19th game since being acquired by the Wolves before this year's trade deadline.

The triple-double was the second of Dosunmu's career; he previously had one in December 2024 in a Bulls uniform. It was the 44th regular season triple-double in Timberwolves history — and the first one by someone other than Julius Randle since Kyle Anderson in March 2023.

Rudy Gobert PnR steal + Anthony Edwards transition dunk, assisted by Ayo Dosunmu pic.twitter.com/tZJxPQMCTZ — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 31, 2026

More impressively, this was just the eighth time a Wolves player has ever had at least 15 points, 15 boards, and 10 assists in a game, playoffs included. The last player to do it was Kevin Love in April 2014. Before that, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett did it six times.

Edwards actually didn't start on Monday despite being scheduled to do so. He was late coming out of the locker room and wound up checking in for Mike Conley after a minute of game time. It's the second time that's happened to Edwards in his career, joining a March 2024 game against Portland. He is somewhat notorious for cutting it close in that regard.

Over the course of the game, the Wolves played Edwards in shorter bursts than usual and kept an eye on his minutes in his return from a knee ailment. But when he was on the floor, he looked like himself. Edwards scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 23 minutes, with two threes and a couple dunks mixed in.

Anthony Edwards | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Julius Randle led the Wolves with 24 points on a night of balanced scoring. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points on five made threes, Rudy Gobert chipped in 14 with 10 rebounds, and both Bones Hyland and Naz Reid added 12 points off the bench. As a team, the Wolves shot 53 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three.

The Mavericks, who haven't won a home game in well over two months, shot just 35 percent from the field. Star rookie Cooper Flagg had a tough night, scoring 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting.

The Wolves used a 19-2 run in the first quarter to gain some separation. They led by 12 after the opening period and by 10 at half, then pulled away with a dominant third quarter. In total, they outscored the Mavericks 68-48 in the second half.

Next up for Minnesota is a much tougher challenge on Thursday in Detroit.