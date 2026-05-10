Start Time, TV Channel Announced For Wolves-Spurs Game 5 on Tuesday

Timberwolves fans who prefer early start times can thank the New York Knicks for their service. With the Knicks finishing off a sweep of the 76ers on Sunday, Wolves-Spurs Game 5 in San Antonio will be the only NBA playoff game on Tuesday night. It'll start at 7 p.m. central (which actually means 7:12 p.m. in reality) and will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @Timberwolves Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals at San Antonio will take place at 7 pm CT and can be seen on NBC/Peacock and can be heard on @KFAN1003 and ESPN Radio. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 10, 2026

Each of the first three games of this second-round series followed a Knicks-Sixers game and started after 8:30 p.m. CT. Sunday's Game 4, which is just getting underway as of this story's publication, had an earlier tip because the NYK-PHI game was an afternoon matinee. But with that series now over, there will only be the one game on Tuesday night. The broadcast crew is TBD at the moment.

If the Wolves win at least one of the next two games to force a Game 6, it'll be on Friday night in Minneapolis. That would be the first time this series there have been two days off in between games. The time and channel for a possible Game 6 are TBD and may depend on whether or not the Cavaliers force a Game 6 against the Pistons. They're also scheduled to play on Friday, so the Wolves would likely get another late start time if both series are still going.

If there's a Game 7 between the Wolves and Spurs, it would be next Sunday in San Antonio.

Dosunmu re-enters starting lineup

For just the second time in these playoffs, Ayo Dosunmu is in the Wolves' starting lineup for Game 4 on Sunday. He started Game 5 of the first round in Denver while Anthony Edwards was sidelined, then missed the final game of the Nuggets series and the first game against the Spurs with a calf injury. Dosunmu came off the bench in each of the last two games against San Antonio, but he played starter minutes in Game 3.

Mike Conley started Game 3 but only played four minutes in the game. Terrence Shannon Jr. has started three times since Donte DiVincenzo's injury but will come off the bench with Edwards and Dosunmu healthy. It'll be interesting to see if Finch uses any bench players other than Shannon and Naz Reid after rolling with a seven-man rotation for basically all of Friday's game.

3 straight conference finals for KAT

With the Knicks advancing, former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has reached the conference finals for the third consecutive season (once with Minnesota, twice with New York). Towns has been incredible in this postseason for the Knicks, reaching double-digit assists three times in addition to his usual scoring and rebounding.

The Knicks will face either Detroit or Cleveland in the ECF as they look to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.