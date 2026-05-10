Pressure is on Timberwolves' Julius Randle to Step Up Ahead of Game 4

The Timberwolves need more from Julius Randle if they're going to come back from their 2-1 deficit and win this second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. If they don't get it, they may have to seriously ponder moving on from the three-time All-Star forward this summer.

Outside of a vicious dunk in the second quarter, Randle was nowhere to be found in the Wolves' Game 3 loss to the Spurs on Friday night at Target Center. He scored just 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting. He missed some bunnies at the rim and all five shots he took outside of the paint. He had six rebounds, no assists, and two turnovers.

On a night where Anthony Edwards, on two banged-up knees, tried to put the Wolves on his back to overcome a huge Victor Wembanyama performance, offensive no-shows from Randle and Jaden McDaniels (who shot 5 for 22) proved to be costly.

It's easier to excuse a tough shooting night for McDaniels because of what he provides on the defensive end of the floor. He's had some big games in these playoffs, backing up his talk against the Nuggets in round one and closing them out with 32 and 10 while Edwards was sidelined in Game 6. McDaniels is locked in as one of Edwards' top running mates for years to come, barring something stunning like a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The same can't be said of Randle. He too has had some solid games in this postseason. But he's been more hot-and-cold than you'd like from a No. 2 option, and he hasn't found the same overall success he experienced in the first two rounds of last year's playoffs. Through nine games against the Nuggets and Spurs, Randle has averaged 17.8 points on 41 percent shooting (26 percent from deep). He has 29 assists and 28 turnovers, and he's never exactly been known for his defense.

Julius Randle | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

When Randle is on his game, he's a load for defenses to deal with. He can bully his way to the rim or fade away for the short midrange shot that is his bread and butter. He's a good rebounder and playmaker who averaged at least five assists this season for the fourth time in the last six years. Despite shooting just 31.5 percent from three this season, Randle had a legitimate case to be an All-Star for the fourth time.

The big issue with Randle is consistency. You don't always know what you're going to get from him on the offensive end of the floor. You don't always know what you're going to get from him in terms of effort on the defensive end. That can be frustrating, especially when it happens in the playoffs.

There's still time for Randle to bounce back and be a reason why the Wolves reach the Western Conference Finals for a third straight year. But it has to happen right away, starting in a must-win Game 4 on Sunday night. If he plays like he did on Friday, Minnesota has little chance.

If he doesn't turn things around and the Wolves' season ends in this round, Tim Connelly and his staff will have to have some real conversations about what Randle's future in Minnesota looks like. He's set to make $33.3 million next season and has a $35.8 million player option in 2027-28. That's a movable contract if the Wolves decide they need to go in a different direction.

The rest of this series could make or break Randle's Timberwolves future. They need him to rise to the moment and prove that he's someone they can win a title with, whether or not they actually go all the way this year. If he can't do it, the Wolves will need to explore the possibility of finding a better fit and a more consistent player to pair with Edwards, McDaniels, and the rest of their core.