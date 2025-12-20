Chris Finch ejected after losing it on officials early in Wolves-Thunder battle
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was ejected less than halfway through the first quarter of Friday night's Western Conference battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Finch was issued a technical foul after Anthony Edwards drove to the basket and missed a shot. Finch, while Edwards was screaming for a foul, took the officials' attention off of Edwards and was given one technical, and then a second technical to earn the ejection.
Finch flat-out lost his temper and had to be restrained by assistant coaches from confronting an official face-to-face. He was ejected with 6:19 remaining in the opening quarter.
It's only the second time Finch has been ejected since being named head coach of Minnesota in 2020.
Micah Nori, the top assistant under Finch, took over as the acting head coach.
