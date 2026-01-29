Wolves, Thunder Enter Thursday Showdown in Minneapolis Banged Up

The third meeting of the season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City will be played Thursday night in Minneapolis, and both teams won't be fully healthy when they tip off at roughly 8:40 p.m. CT.

Minnesota has ruled backup point guard Mike Conley out due to back spasms, and starting center Rudy Gobert is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Both played in the Wolves' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards, who missed Monday's win over the Golden State Warriors as he continues to deal with "right foot injury maintenance" stemming from a toe infection, is not on the injury report. That means we'll get another head-to-head battle between Edwards and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, the Thunder will be missing some key pieces.

Jalen Williams (hamstring), Alex Caruso (adductor strain), and Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain) are all out, and backup point guard Cason Wallace (hip soreness) is questionable. Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been out with an injury since December 28, will make his return to the Thunder lineup.

In the previous two meetings between these Western Conference powers, Oklahoma City defeated Minnesota 113-105 on November 26 in OKC, and Minnesota returned the favor with a 112-107 victory in Minneapolis on December 19.

The fourth and final regular-season meeting between the two clubs doesn't come until March 15.

