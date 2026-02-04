If They Can't Get Giannis, Could Wolves Pivot to Kyrie Irving or Ja Morant?

A day after momentum seemed to be building in the Timberwolves' pursuit of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, a deal between Milwaukee and Minnesota now seems rather unlikely once again. There are so many complex moving pieces that would have to come together in order for the Wolves to pull off a three- or four-team deal that lands them Giannis.

At the moment, it doesn't appear as if the Bucks are particularly motivated to trade Antetokounmpo to any team before Thursday's deadline, whether that be the Wolves or the Warriors or the Heat. They might be best served to hold onto Giannis into the offseason, when other teams could get involved and create even more of a bidding war. That would also keep alive the possibility of Milwaukee making some win-now moves and convincing Antetokounmpo to stick around.

If Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves aren't able to land Giannis, what might they do instead? It could end up being a very quiet deadline for Minnesota if all they do is reunite with Mike Conley on the buyout market. Maybe there's a bench guard like Ayo Dosunmu who could still be acquired. Or maybe Connelly could pivot in his big fish hunting and go after a star point guard like Kyrie Irving or Ja Morant.

There's an argument to be made that Irving or Morant would fit the Timberwolves' roster better than Julius Randle currently does. A trade centered around Randle and Rob Dillingham for either point guard could work financially. And the Wolves could insert Naz Reid into Randle's spot in the starting lineup while bumping Donte DiVincenzo into the sixth man role.

Why Irving could make sense

Kyrie Irving | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mavericks traded Anthony Davis to the Wizards in an eight-player deal that also brought several draft picks back to Dallas. That suggests the Mavs are leaning into youth and future financial flexibility around Cooper Flagg. Could the Wolves buy low on Irving, much like the Wizards just did with Davis?

Irving hasn't played since tearing his ACL early last March. He turns 34 this March. There would be some risk that comes with acquiring him, but there would also be a lot of upside. Irving's ability to handle the ball and to play off of the ball might make him an ideal backcourt partner for Anthony Edwards, much like he fit alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. Irving has championship pedigree and nearly 100 games of playoff experience.

Both Irving and Randle have one year left on their contract after this one, plus a player option in 2027-28. But Randle's deal is less expensive ($100M over three vs. nearly $120M), he's almost three years younger, and he has a higher floor of durability. Randle, who is a Dallas native, has a versatile enough game that he could fit next to Flagg. And in this scenario, the Mavs would also get a young point guard with some upside in Dillingham. It could also be a three-team trade where the Wolves get Irving, another team gets Randle, and the Mavs get draft picks.

I just wonder what it would really cost to acquire Kyrie. At his age and coming off that surgery, it might be minimal, considering what they got for AD. Worth exploring, for sure. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 4, 2026

Why Morant could make sense

Ja Morant | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A day before the Mavericks traded Davis, a surprising deal took place when the Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz. They've now dealt both Jackson and Desmond Bane from the young core that looked promising earlier this decade, including in a 2022 first-round playoff win over the Wolves. Morant could be next to go. The Kings are reportedly interested in him, but Morant would prefer to land in Miami or Minnesota if he does get dealt.

With 24 hours to go until the trade deadline, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his camp are disinterested with the idea of playing in Sacramento, with a strong preference for Miami or Minnesota in the event he is dealt, sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/1iI3xhfms0 — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) February 4, 2026

Morant also has two years left on his contract. The former No. 2 overall pick is at a fascinating spot in his career because he's only 26 but has seen things go downhill since he made two straight All-Star teams and looked like a budding superstar at age 22 and 23. Gun-related incidents and multiple injuries, most notably to his shoulder, have derailed his trajectory. Morant has only played 79 total games in the last three seasons and is currently out with an elbow injury.

Like with Irving, there would be risk to the Timberwolves making a trade for Morant, but the potential reward would also be high. If he can get his career back on track with a change of scenery, pairing Morant with Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid would give Minnesota an incredible core of players in their mid-20s.

More Timberwolves coverage