Timberwolves Move Mike Conley in Trade That Sets Stage for a Big Splash

The Timberwolves have dealt struggling veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade that also involves the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Wolves have also sent a protected 2026 first-round pick swap to Detroit.

Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pgxqr1WT90 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

The Timberwolves don't appear to be getting anything back in the trade, which indicates they're simply moving off of Conley's $10.7 million salary and creating space for an additional move or two prior to Thursday afternoon's trade deadline. For the time being, they're below the first apron and not far above the luxury tax.

Minnesota will see their luxury tax bill drop from $24M to $3.8M.



They are now under the first apron and $3.8M above the tax. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 3, 2026

The Wolves have been heavily involved in all kinds of rumors in recent days and weeks. They're reportedly in pursuit of a trade for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. If they can't pull that off, they're expected to make some sort of addition to their backcourt.

Bulls and Pistons have desires met here in a young and veteran guards to Chicago and a sharpshooter goes to Detroit. Minnesota creates significant tax savings and roster space as they pursue a Milwaukee star this week. https://t.co/u9FiTn4wTD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Conley was a beloved teammate and veteran presence in Minnesota who played a big role for the Wolves in their breakthrough 2023-24 season, but he had played so poorly this year that moving on from him may be addition by subtraction.

In 44 games with the Wolves this season, Conley averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 assists on 32.2 percent shooting. Only Lonzo Ball has a lower field goal percentage among all NBA players this season who have taken at least 170 shots. Dating back to the 2000-01 season, only 20 total players have taken at least that many shots in a season and made 32.2 percent of them or fewer.

It's unfortunately somewhat fitting that in Conley's final game with the Wolves on Monday night, he missed all three of his shots and didn't score a point in 14 minutes of action against the Grizzlies. It was the fifth time this season Conley has played at least 14 minutes without scoring.

Mike Conley | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Conley, 38, joined the Wolves at the trade deadline almost exactly three years ago. He was acquired from the Jazz in a three-team trade that also famously brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Minnesota and sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers, among other moving pieces. Conley then signed a contract extension with the Wolves in February 2024.

Originally the fourth overall pick by Memphis in the 2007 draft, Conley spent 12 years with the Grizzlies and then joined the Jazz in the 2019-20 season. He made his lone All-Star team with Utah in 2020-21.

Stay tuned, because there's no chance this is Tim Connelly's final move before Thursday afternoon's deadline.

More Timberwolves coverage