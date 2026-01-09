Ja Morant-Wolves trade rumors reignite despite conflicting reports

What are fans supposed to believe when trade season is spewing conflicting rumors daily?

On Friday, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor replied to Shams Charania's report that the Memphis Grizzlies are open to trading Ja Morant by saying the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings are teams to watch as Morant trade rumors swirl.

Just days earlier, esteemed NBA insider Jake Fischer said that he's been told, "pretty emphatically," that the Wolves aren't "chasing any high-priced guards."

"It sounds as if the Wolves, should they make a move to enhance their backcourt, are much more focused on adding a mid-tier-salaried player at the position. They can easily combine Mike Conley Jr.’s $10.7 million expiring contract and second-year guard Rob Dillingham's $6.5 million to absorb incoming salary in the mid-level-exception range and could conceivably add a few more end-of-roster players if they need to go a little higher," Fischer wrote.

Are the Wolves cold-blooded enough to trade Conley to a non-contender in what is very likely his final NBA season? That seems like bad business that team president Tim Connelly wouldn't want to be a part of. However, there is one non-contender whom might be a good fit for Conley, and it's Memphis.

Memphis drafted Conley fourth overall in 2007, and he played the first 12 seasons of his career there. Finishing his career where it started wouldn't be bad, although it might be a bitter pill to swallow considering the Wolves have a legitimate shot to reach the NBA Finals.

Morant is making $39.3 million this season. Minnesota cannot take back more money than it sends out, so a package for Morant would need to include some high-priced talent. Head coach Chris Finch loves Julius Randle's playmaking ability, and he's on a fresh contract, so a trade seems unlikely. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are untouchables, and there's no way Rudy Gobert is being dealt with how he's dominating to the point of putting himself in the conversation for a fifth career Defensive Player of the Year award.

Who does that leave on the table? Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo are the top talents, while Conley, Rob Dillingham, and others might interest the Grizzlies. But is that what Memphis wants?

According to Charania, the Grizzlies will "prioritize draft picks and young players in return."

Reid, Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, and Joan Beringer fit the young profile, but the only first-round pick Minnesota can trade is in 2028, and it's simply a pick swap option.

If Minnesota deals Reid, they're going to be extremely thin behind Gobert. That begs the question: Can Minnesota target Morant and 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey? Edey has been out for a month with an ankle injury, but he should be back in the near future.

In the fake trade below, the Wolves get Morant and Edey, effectively solidifying the point guard and backup big man issues, while losing Reid, Conley, Shannon Jr., Dillingham, and Beringer. It's a lot, but Reid and Conley are the only regular rotation players in Minnesota is using, while Shannon has been out with a foot injury, Dillingham needs a fresh start elsewhere, and Beringer is oozing with talent that should help Memphis consider the offer.

A fake trade between the Wolves and Grizzlies. | FanSpo

By doing this, Minnesota could roll out a starting five of Morant, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, and Gobert, with DiVincenzo, Edey, Bones Hyland, and Jaylen Clark playing key roles off the bench.

Intriguing? Perhaps. Is Minnesota still interested in Morant? It depends on who you ask...

