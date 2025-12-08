Jaden McDaniels is taking '3 and D' to another level this season

The Jaden McDaniels offensive leap that Timberwolves fans have been dreaming about for a few years now has fully been realized so far this season. McDaniels has been quite good all year, but he put together one of the best games of his career on Saturday night against the Clippers.

In that game, McDaniels scored 27 points on 10 of 13 shooting. He made all three of his three-point attempts, hit four two-point shots from outside the restricted area, and scored at the rim three times. He went on a personal 9-0 run early in the third quarter that give life to a struggling Wolves offense. And as he often does, he chipped in two steals and a block on the other end of the floor.

This was only the seventh game of McDaniels' career with at least 27 points. All seven have come in the calendar year 2025, including a 30-point outing against the Lakers in October that tied his career-high in scoring. 13 is the fewest shot attempts he's ever had in a game where he's scored at least 27.

It was a performance that demonstrated just how important McDaniels' offense is to the Timberwolves' ceiling in 2026 and beyond. To have a third option who can scale up like that on a quiet night for Anthony Edwards is an incredible luxury for Chris Finch and Minnesota. And McDaniels, who turned 25 a couple months ago, still hasn't even reached his prime.

Jaden McDaniels 27 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 10/13 FG, 3/3 3FG, 88.8% TS vs Clippers https://t.co/1ftzhnZv4v pic.twitter.com/puSpQZnjLp — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) December 7, 2025

22 games into this season, McDaniels has basically been the perfect "3 and D" player. He's always been an outstanding perimeter defender, as evidenced by his second team all-defense selection in 2023-24. This year, his offense has gone to another level. He's averaging 16 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 48.6 percent from three, and 86 percent at the line.

There are a few other players who have shot that well from three, and there are few other players who have performed as effectively as McDaniels as a perimeter isolation defender. But at this juncture, no one is doing both of those things like McDaniels, as shown by his placement in the chart below. (Admittedly, I'm not sure how the x-axis is determined in this case, but it certainly passes the eye test).

A look at some of the best 3 and D guys in the league this season.



➡️ Better Isolation Defender

⬆️ Higher 3PT%



Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/eNmS6Zolug — Wolf Wise Statistics (@WolfWiseStats) December 8, 2025

McDaniels is obviously due for some regression to the mean as a three-point shooter. But his shot looks as good as it ever has, both from long range and when he takes midrange jumpers off the dribble. His length and touch makes him a real three-level weapon with the ball in his hands.

These are all reasons why McDaniels is essentially considered untouchable in any trade talks. He's gotten better every year and remains the perfect running mate for Edwards — both in the present and the future.

