Rudy Gobert surprised by ejection, defends 'physical basketball play'

Days after being tossed from the Wolves' 108-105 loss to the Suns, center Rudy Gobert remains 'very surprised' he was issued a Flagrant 2 for elbowing Phoenix big man Mark Williams in the ribs.

"I don't think there was intent of getting anybody hurt," Gobert told media on Wednesday when asked about the ejection. "There was an intent to foul but I don't feel like it was meant to really hit him in the rib to hurt him. It was more to take away his momentum and contest the shot."

Four minutes into the third quarter, Gobert extended his right arm into Williams' rib cage. The Phoenix big man was going up for a dunk and fell to the court following the contact. In reviewing the foul, crew chief Tyler Ford noted there was "wind-up and significant impact" to Williams with a "high potential for injury" due to the Phoenix big man being airborne.

"They deemed it was winding up and I didn't feel like it was. I just felt like it was maybe a very physical foul," continued Gobert. "It was, to me, a physical basketball play. Flagrant 1 maybe. Flagrant 2 was a little severe and it definitely impacted the rest of the game."

Gobert said he hoped Williams was doing OK following the play but also critiqued the officiating and what constitutes dangerous play.

"If they're going to call the game that way, I think they should also protect when they get hit in the head every game. I think it's more dangerous to get hit in the head than get hit in the ribs," said Gobert.

Minutes before Gobert's elbow to Williams' ribs, the Phoenix big man was issued a Flagrant 1 foul for swiping down and making contact with Gobert's head and eye. Wolves head coach Chris Finch seemed to echo those remarks on Wednesday, saying, "Sometimes it's hard. I think people try to take a piece out of Rudy, a lot. We try to protect him and sometimes you got to protect yourself."

The Flagrant 2 puts Gobert just one flagrant point shy of a suspension. Just 24 games into the season, the Wolves big man is up to five flagrant foul points on the season. One more Flagrant 1 and he'll be suspended for one game. Another Flagrant 2 and Gobert will be issued a two-game suspension. While Finch backed his player, he also noted that with the potential for a suspension, Gobert needs to keep his emotions in check.

"Yeah, talk to him about it, make him aware of it. You just got to control your emotions. I thought the other one last night was a little harsh. Definitely a (flagrant) one if they wanted, but a two, I don't know. So, nonetheless he's got to be able to control his emotions in those situations."

"I've never, not once in my life, attempted to get anybody injured with the way I play," Gobert said. "So, I'm going to keep being who I am, do what I'm supposed to do for my team, and do it with integrity, which is what I've always done throughout my whole career. I'm aware of it but it's not going to stop me from playing defense."

