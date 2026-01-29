Stein Says Wolves May Be 'In Direct Pursuit' of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Sweepstakes appear to be moving with increasing speed as the minutes tick closer to next Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Earlier on Thursday, the Wolves were among those mentioned by ESPN's Brian Windhorst as a real option, due to Giannis' alleged interest in playing with Anthony Edwards. Now, a new report from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer appears to put Minnesota as one of the top two contenders to land the two-time MVP.

"Two teams have come up frequently in recent days in our conversations with various teams around the league that are either in direct pursuit of Antetokounmpo or closely following the situation," wrote Stein and Fischer. "Miami and — surprise — Minnesota."

The duo noted that while no team "has been classified" as definitively in the lead, Miami is considered the natural leading suitor. Heat officials, per Stein and Fischer, "believe that they have a real shot" at landing Giannis. However, as Timberwolves fans have seen since Tim Connelly pulled up at Target Center, Minnesota should not be an afterthought when it comes to swinging a big trade.

"The Timberwolves are rarely mentioned as a Giannis contender on par with Miami, Golden State and New York ... but multiple sources we've spoken to say they should be," continued Stein and Fischer. "The Stein Line has learned that Antetokounmpo has quietly had the Timberwolves in his thoughts dating to the offseason."

Rumors, speculation, and reports dating back to last summer have stated that Antetokounmpo has a desire to suit up alongside Edwards. Those desires have reportedly led to "some notable backchannel discussions in recent months," according to Stein.

Swinging such a trade will certainly prove difficult for the Wolves, considering they sit just below the Second Apron and have limited picks to offer a Bucks team looking to retool in the post-Giannis era.

If a trade doesn't happen before the February 5 deadline, that might increase Minnesota's chances over the summer, when they'll have two additional first-round picks at their disposal as the bidding war for Giannis continues.

