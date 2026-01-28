Tracking the Latest Timberwolves NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

The Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline is approaching fast and there is a lot of rumors and speculation to follow. So, we're putting together a tracker to keep up with all the latest news surrounding the Timberwolves.

President of basketball operations Tim Connelly has already swung two massive trades in his time in Minnesota. That's put the Wolves front and center among many of the league's most notable trade rumors, so let's dive into the latest rumors, targets, and updates...

Timberwolves trade rumor tracker

1/28 - Wolves "in on" Giannis if door opens

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski noted that if Giannis is available, the Timberwolves are "going to be trying to get in on him." Krawczynski added that he believed it's "unlikely" they get a deal done, but the Minnesota front office will certainly try to get something done.

That if became a reality Wednesday morning, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the two-time MVP is ready for a move, whether it be at the trade deadline or this summer.

The story also mentions Minnesota's reported interest in Coby White, Tre Jones, Ayo Dosunmu, and even Tyus Jones.

1/27 - Minnesota has called on Kings guard Keon Ellis

The Kings are widely expected to move Ellis ahead of next week's trade deadline with the guard on an expiring contract. According to Kings insider James Ham, the Timberwolves are one of four teams that have called Sacramento about the 26-year-old guard.

For more on this story, click here.

1/13 - Insider says there is a "good chance" the Timberwolves make a move before February

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski indicated on his podcast in early January that he believed "wing-scorer, ball-handler, bench boost" are the biggest things Minnesota needs heading into the deadline. On whether he thinks the Wolves will actually get something done, Krawczynski said he thinks "there's a good chance they do make a trade before February."

For more on this story, click here.

1/12 - Bulls insider says Wolves targeting Coby White, mentions Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones as other possibilities

There has been steam linking the Wolves and a move for Bulls guard Coby White for months. Bulls insider Joe Cowley has been at the forefront of that reporting, saying in early January that the Wolves and Bulls were "engaged in serious discussions for White" back in early December. However, those initial talks cooled off for a bit, though they haven't fully gone away.

"I’ve been told very strongly... that the Timberwolves are really not in the market for a high-salaried playmaker," Fischer wrote in early January.

For more on this story, click here.

1/10 - Insiders say Wolves 'not expected' to pursue Ja Morant

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been a hot name thrown out in this trade cycle. With the Wolves in dire need of top-line guard the speculation linking the two are seemingly obvious. However, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Minnesota might not even be interested in bringing in Morant.

For more on this story, click here.

