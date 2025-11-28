Timberwolves could 'sell high' on Randle in trade for star PG, per report

Timberwolves forward Julius Randle was frequently included in rumors prior to last year's NBA trade deadline, and it looks like this winter could hold more of the same. A new rumor/report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints suggests the Wolves could "sell high" on Randle prior to the Feb. 5 deadline if they have a chance to acquire a different star.

"There is a growing sense that the Timberwolves will sell high on Julius Randle should the right star become available before February," Siegel wrote.

Who would the right star be? Almost certainly a point guard, considering that's the Wolves' most glaring need on their roster. There are a few big-name PGs out there who could potentially be on the move. Ja Morant is one. Per Siegel, Minnesota has "explored the possibility" of acquiring Morant to pair with Anthony Edwards in their backcourt. He also mentioned LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, and Darius Garland as possibilities for the Timberwolves.

If the Wolves were to acquire any of those players, Randle would be the most logical piece to be involved in the trade in order to make the salaries work (since Minnesota is over the first apron). Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert feel more essential to keep around because of what they provide on the defensive end of the floor, and Gobert might not have much trade value anyways. Randle playing the same position as Naz Reid makes him more expendable, on paper.

One issue, as Siegel mentions, is that the Wolves "don't have any first-round picks they can trade outright, which would be problematic with pursuing Morant or another star guard." Such a deal might, in theory, have to involve Rob Dillingham (or Donte DiVincenzo) and second-round picks in addition to Randle.

The reason the Wolves would be "selling high" on Randle is that he's been playing outstanding basketball through the first quarter of this season. 18 games into the campaign, he's averaging 23.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50/35/82 shooting splits. That's All-Star-level production on a very affordable deal (three years, $100 million).

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the same time, Randle has had some problematic turnovers in recent games. And after shooting 47 percent from three in his first six games, he's at 28 percent over the last 12. Randle was 2 for 13 against the Thunder on Wednesday, which is concerning after he averaged 17.4 points with more turnovers than assists in last year's conference finals. The Thunder, who are the main team standing between Minnesota and the NBA Finals, might simply be a bad matchup for Randle.

A case can be made that the Wolves' roster would make more sense — and have a higher ceiling — if Randle were dealt for a star point guard. This could be the starting lineup and bench rotation if Randle and Dillingham were packaged for a PG:

PG: Morant/Ball/Garland/Young

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Naz Reid

C: Rudy Gobert

Bench: Donte DiVincenzo, Mike Conley, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller

It's certainly at least a possibility worth keeping in mind over the next two months.

