Timberwolves Finalize Kyle Anderson Signing, Switch Up a Two-Way Spot

SloMo is officially back. The Timberwolves have finalized and announced the return of veteran forward Kyle Anderson, four days after it was reported that he'd be re-joining Minnesota following a contract buyout with the Grizzlies.

NEWS: @Timberwolves Sign Kyle Anderson



Anderson will wear #12



Full Release: https://t.co/SnJhXYg8Vz — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 2, 2026

Anderson will be active for Tuesday's game at Target Center, which fittingly comes against Memphis. What kind of role he'll have right away isn't totally clear, but it's not too hard to imagine Chris Finch inserting him as the ninth man in the rotation pretty quickly. Anderson has a chance to be a significant addition for the Wolves, both with his off-the-court voice and his abilities on the court.

If Anderson enters Tuesday's game even for a few minutes, you can be sure the home crowd in Minneapolis will give him quite the warm welcome back. He became a fan favorite during his previous two-season stint with the Wolves from 2022-24, in which he played in 148 games and started 56.

The 30th pick in the 2014 draft out of UCLA, Anderson spent his first four seasons with the Spurs and then his next four years with the Grizzlies before landing in Minnesota. In the two years since then, he's been traded four times, bouncing from the Warriors to the Heat to the Jazz and then back to the Grizzlies.

Now the 32-year-old finds himself back with the Timberwolves, just in time for the final quarter of the regular season. After one postseason away, he'll look to help Minnesota get over the hump and come out of the Western Conference this year.

Kyle Anderson | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wolves Switch Up Final Two-Way Spot

Last week, after waiving Johnny Juzang, the Timberwolves filled their final two-way contract spot with Iowa Wolves standout Jules Bernard. Then, just a few days later, they waived Bernard and signed fellow Iowa star Zyon Pullin to a two-way deal instead.

It's not exactly clear why they handled it that way. Maybe they wanted to show appreciation to Bernard by briefly putting him on a two-way deal, thus giving him a bit of extra cash. Or maybe they just changed their mind quickly.

Either way, Pullin is now the 18th member of Minnesota's roster, joining Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky as the Wolves' two-way players. The 6'4" guard has appeared in 14 games for Iowa this season, averaging 23.8 points and 5.8 assists a night on remarkable 56/49/84 shooting splits. He was the G League player of the month in November, but he then missed over two months with an injury before returning to the court in late February.

Pullin, who turns 25 on Tuesday, played four seasons at UC Riverside and then one season at Florida, where he was a first team All-SEC selection in 2024. He's spent time in the G League with the Heat and Grizzlies' affiliates, and he also appeared in three NBA games with Memphis last season.