Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Two teams fighting for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference square off on Tuesday night in a rematch of the first round of last season’s playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards hit the road on Tuesday to play Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, who are coming off a nice win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

LeBron James did not play in the Lakers’ win over New York and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are looking to get their first win of the season against the Lakers after dropping the first two meetings. Minnesota has won eight out of 10 games to climb to the No. 3 spot in the West.

Oddsmakers have the Timberwolves set as favorites in this matchup, though they’re just 8-13 against the spread as road favorites this season.

Let’s take a look at the game odds, a player prop target and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -3.5 (-102)

Lakers +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -142

Lakers: +120

Total

234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Timberwolves record: 40-24

Lakers record: 39-25

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Kyle Anderson – questionable

Zyon Pullin – out

Joan Beringer – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-119)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Luka is worth a look against this Wolves team:

Doncic is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this season, but he's picked up at least eight boards in four games in a row and six games overall since the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had double-digit boards in his first (and only) appearance against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, and he could be asked to handle a bigger workload on the glass if LeBron James (questionable) is ruled out.

Minnesota is ninth in rebound percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game this season, but Doncic is averaging nearly 12 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Luka’s scoring has been the most reliable thing this season, but I think he’s worth a look on the glass as the Lakers attempt to secure a third win in a row.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Timberwolves this season, and one of those wins came with Doncic out of the lineup.

While Minnesota has been hot recently, it has not done well against the spread when favored this season, and it has struggled against teams .500 or better. Minnesota is 17-17 in those games, so I don’t exactly love laying 3.5 points with it on the road.

The Lakers aren’t any better against teams .500 or better (16-20 this season), but they are 20-12 straight up at home.

L.A. might not pull off an upset in this game, but it is one of the best clutch teams in the NBA, going 17-6 in those games this season, including a one-point win over Minnesota.

The Lakers have also been better (in terms of their net rating) with only two of their three stars in the lineup. So, if James sits on Tuesday, it may not impact the Lakers chances as much as the odds suggest.

Since I view this game as more of a toss up, I’ll gladly take the points with L.A. at home.

Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.