Timberwolves get two more national TV games added this spring

Even before Saturday night's thriller against the Spurs, it's been clear that Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are a major ratings draw for the NBA's national broadcast partners. Earlier on Saturday, they got two more national TV games added to their schedule, bringing the season-long total to 30.

The Wolves' game in Detroit against the East-leading Pistons on April 2 will now be on Prime Video at 6 p.m. CT. And the Wolves' game in Houston on April 10 has also been added to Prime Video, with a new start time of 8:30 p.m. CT. Both games will also be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network North.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: the @Timberwolves game at Detroit on 4/2 will now air on @NBAonPrime with a time change to 6 pm CT.



Also the Wolves game at Houston on 4/10 will now air on Prime with a time change to 8:30 pm CT.



Both games will still be shown locally on @FanDuelSN_NOR. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 17, 2026

The Timberwolves came into this season with a whopping 28 national TV games spread across the league's three major broadcast partners (ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock, Prime Video). That was tied with Houston for the second-most in the league — which would've been unfathomable for this franchise at any time between 2004 and 2020.

Up to this point, 12 of the Wolves' 43 games (28 percent) have been televised on one of those three national platforms. But that frequency ramps up a decent bit in the second half of the season. With these two additions, 18 of the final 39 games for Minnesota (46 percent) will be available nationally.

The Wolves are just 4-8 in national TV games so far. Here's the full list.

Friday, Oct. 24 @ LA Lakers | 9:00 p.m. | Amazon Prime ( LAL 128 , MIN 110)

, MIN 110) Monday, Oct. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock ( DEN 127 , MIN 114)

, MIN 114) Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. LA Lakers | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN ( LAL 116 , MIN 115)

, MIN 115) Monday, Nov. 3 @ Brooklyn Nets | 6;00 p.m. | Peacock ( MIN 125 , BKN 109)

, BKN 109) Wednesday, Nov. 5 @ New York Knicks | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN ( NYK 137 , MIN 114)

, MIN 114) Wednesday, Nov. 26 @ Oklahoma City Thunder | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN ( OKC 113 , MIN 105)

, MIN 105) Friday, Dec. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 8:30 p.m. | Amazon Prime ( MIN 112 , OKC 107)

, OKC 107) Thursday, Dec. 25 @ Denver Nuggets | 9:30 p.m. | ABC ( DEN 142 , MIN 138 in OT)

, MIN 138 in OT) Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Miami Heat | 7:00 p.m. | NBC ( MIN 122 , MIA 94)

, MIA 94) Saturday, Jan. 10 @ Cleveland Cavaliers | Noon | Amazon Prime ( CLE 146 , MIN 134)

, MIN 134) Tuesday, Jan. 13 @ Milwaukee Bucks | 7:00 p.m. | NBC ( MIN 139 , MIL 106)

, MIL 106) Friday, Jan. 16 @ Houston Rockets | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN (HOU 110, MIN 105)

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Golden State Warriors | 4:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Golden State Warriors | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 8:30 p.m. | Prime Video

Monday, Feb. 2 @ Memphis Grizzlies | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 8 vs. LA Clippers | 2:00 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Dallas Mavericks | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Feb. 24 @ Portland TrailBlazers | 10:00 p.m. | NBC

Thursday, Feb. 26 @ LA Clippers | 9:00 p.m. | Prime Video

Sunday, March 1 @ Denver Nuggets | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Saturday, March 7 vs. Orlando Magic | 2:00 p.m. | Prime Video

Tuesday, March 10 @ LA Lakers | 10:00 p.m. | NBC

Friday, March 13 @ Golden State Warriors | 9:00 p.m. | Prime Video

Sunday, March 15 @ Oklahoma City Thunder | Noon | ABC

Sunday, March 22 @ Boston Celtics | 7:00 p.m. | NBC

Wednesday, March 25 vs. Houston Rockets | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, April 2 at Detroit Pistons | 6:00 p.m. | Prime Video (NEW)

Tuesday, April 7 @ Indiana Pacers | 7:00 p.m. | NBC

Friday, April 10 at Houston Rockets | 8:30 p.m. | Prime Video (NEW)

