Timberwolves Injury Report: Updates on Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels

Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards could see his six-game absence come to an end on Monday night when the Wolves take on the lottery-bound Mavericks in Dallas.

Edwards has been upgraded to questionable on Minnesota's latest injury report, which was released on Sunday afternoon. He's dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee. In order to reach 65 qualifying games and be eligible for All-NBA consideration, Edwards would have to play on Monday and in each of the final seven games of the regular season after that.

On Friday, Edwards was cleared for on-court basketball activities. He missed his sixth consecutive game in Saturday afternoon's ugly loss to the Pistons. Edwards is third in the NBA in scoring this season at 29.5 points per game.

According to Jon Krawczysnki of The Athletic, "all signs point to" Edwards playing on Monday.

Also listed as questionable for Monday's game is guard Ayo Dosunmu. He started the first four games without Edwards and was a big reason why the Timberwolves won three of them, but Dosunmu has since missed two games in a row with right calf soreness. He's averaged 13.2 points and shot 43 percent from three in 18 games since being acquired from the Bulls before the trade deadline.

The one player who has already been ruled out for the Dallas game is wing Jaden McDaniels, who did not play on Saturday after departing late in Wednesday's OT thriller against the Rockets. Per the injury report, McDaniels is dealing with patella tendinopathy in his left knee. Also called "jumper's knee," it's a fairly common basketball injury involving pain in the tendon that connects the patella (kneecap) to the shinbone. It's unclear how much time this will cause McDaniels to miss.

McDaniels has played in 71 games this season, averaging a career-high 14.8 points while shooting 42 percent from long range. He's also the Wolves' best perimeter defender.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game at Dallas Mavericks:



QUESTIONABLE

Dosunmu- R Calf Soreness

Edwards- R Knee Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome



OUT

McDaniels- L Knee Patella Tendinopathy

Freeman- Two-Way

Pullin- Two-Way

Zikarsky- Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 29, 2026

It's a 7:30 p.m. CT scheduled start time for Monday's game between the Wolves (45-29) and Mavericks (24-50). Dallas has gone 5-24 in its last 29 games and has every incentive to keep losing games to secure better lottery odds. The Mavs did win their most recent game in Portland on Friday, led by 26 points from Marvin Bagley III and 24 from star rookie Cooper Flagg.

The Wolves are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, but a case can be made that it wouldn't be the worst thing if they wind up as the No. 6 seed for the second year in a row.