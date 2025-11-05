Timberwolves keeping tabs on the Ja Morant situation, insider says
As drama around Ja Morant develops in Memphis, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly among the teams monitoring the situation. That's the word Wednesday from reputable NBA insider Sam Amick, who reports that there is no shortage of teams keeping tabs on Morant and the Grizzlies.
“The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one," Amick wrote for The Athletic. He added that the Sacramento Kings are another team with interest, while the Houston Rockets allegedly aren't looking his way. "That’s just a small sample size of what might be out there, and not out there, if the Morant sweepstakes ever actually begin," Amick said.
Morant's name also came up on Tuesday's episode of The Jon Krawczynski Show, with the longtime Minnesota sports reporter saying he wouldn't be surprised if the Timberwolves look in Morant's direction if they can't solve the point guard riddle from within.
"As of right now, I don't think so. But, you know, look, if we get to January and the point guard issues are not really resolved, and something needs to happen to give this team a jolt, Tim Connelly's really aggressive. I would expect that he would look at it at least," Krawczyski said.
"Yes, I do think that the Timberwolves would do their due diligence, would look into it, would explore ideas and stuff. I do not think it's likely that anything would happen, but it's certainly just something to keep an eye on as the season unfolds here."
With Mike Conley at 38 years old and inconsistent production from veteran Bones Hyland and 20-year-old Rob Dillingham, whose size might limit his ability in the NBA, the Wolves have a dilemma at point guard. Can they go a full season with Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards as the starting guards, or will they need to add a more accomplished, younger ball-handler to handle the heat when the going gets tough later in the season?
The price for Morant isn't what it might've been a couple of years ago, when he was dominating and off-the-court issues weren't marring his reputation, but he's due to make more than $40 million in each of the next two seasons, so making the money work in a trade would certainly require the Wolves giving up a player on a big contract like Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, or Naz Reid.
The Wolves just extended the contracts of Randle and Reid in the offseason. The Grizzlies don't need Gobert because they already have Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the post. And McDaniels has the potential to be for Anthony Edwards what Scottie Pippen was to Michael Jordan.
It's a difficult situation, but the fact that early reports are already connecting Minnesota to Morant is intriguing and something to monitor going forward.