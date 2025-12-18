Insider floats 3 point guards in conversation about Timberwolves trades

After an ugly home loss to the Grizzlies and point guard troubles lingering, how much longer can the Minnesota Timberwolves wait to make a trade?

The NBA trade deadline doesn't arrive until 2 p.m. CT on February 5. By then, the Wolves, who are currently 17-10, will have played 25 more games, and there will only be 30 games left in the regular season. Time is of the essence, but according to longtime Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski, nothing is imminent, but rest assured that Minnesota is monitoring the point guard market.

"I do think they are looking hard at doing it. The question becomes, who is it? I don't think the LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, Ja Morant guys — the super expensive and a little bit value-diminished guys — are options right now for them, just where they're at with the salary cap and all those things. You're looking for guys like a Coby White, T.J. McConnell, or Dennis Schroder, or somebody like that," Krawczynski said on KFAN-FM 100.3 on Thursday.

"But they're hard to get. They're not easy to trade for. You'd probably have to give up like a Donte DiVincenzo for them, and he's playing really well right now. So, there's not an obvious answer for the problem right now. But I think Tim Connelly is one of the most aggressive general managers out there, and so, I think that if things continue as they are right now, they will eventually pull the trigger on some move for a point guard, but it may take a little while yet."

Krawczynski said later in the interview that White would be "high" on Minnesota's list, but there haven't been any trade discussions between the Wolves and Bulls. However, Joe Cowley, of the Chicago Sun-Times, reported last week that Minnesota has at least inquired about White, whom the Bulls, at that point, weren't ready to part with yet.

The problem with White may be his contract. He's a free agent next summer and will likely command $30+ million per season. Is Minnesota interested in trading DiVincenzo and more for a rental player? Would they be able to sign White to an extension when they already have more than $168 million tied up next season in Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid?

McConnell, 33, is averaging only 16.6 minutes per game off the bench for the Indiana Pacers this season. He played a similar role on last season's Eastern Conference championship team and was extremely efficient. He's making $10.2 million this season and is signed for $11 million and $11.8 million the next two seasons, followed by a team option for $11.8 million in 2028-29.

Schroder, 32, has started 12 of 19 games with the fire-sale-ready Sacramento Kings, and he's averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting a wobbly 39.9% overall and 34.9% from three. He's making $14.1 million this season and is under contract for $14.8 million next season and $15.5 million in 2027-28.

White, McConnell, and Schroder are not restricted from being traded before deadline day, so these could be names to keep in mind as the rumors heat up. And the rumors might really ramp up if the Wolves' backcourt issues rear their ugly head against stiff competition like the Thunder, Knicks, and Nuggets over the next week.

