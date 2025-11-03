'We’re still with her': Naz Reid pays tribute to sister killed in New Jersey shooting
It's been almost two months since Toraya Reid, the sister of Timberwolves star Naz Reid, was fatally shot in New Jersey. On Monday night, Reid will have family and friends in attendance as the Wolves play the Nets in nearby Brooklyn, which is about a 60-mile drive from where he grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Reid said Monday that it's been nice to "have that warm, home, welcome feeling," adding that basketball has been an outlet following his sister's killing on the morning of Sept. 6.
"From anything that's happening in my outside life, just being able to put my mind on basketball and focus on that in the moment," Reid said. "Do what I do. Do what I do best."
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Toraya Reid was killed at the Paragon Apartment complex in Jackson Township, New Jersey, which is about 15 miles from where the Reid siblings grew up.
According to the charges, police arrived at the scene to find Toraya unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, has been charged with her murder.
Reid, who has mirrored the Timberwolves as a team with an up-and-down start to the season, said he continues to receive support from his teammates.
"They're always talking and making sure, sometimes, most of the time, I'm occupied. Just making sure I'm good every step of the way," Reid said. "You got guys who know my immediate family as well, which is like [Jaden McDaniels and [Anthony Edwards]. They're asking my family as well how they're doing. Also [Rob Dillingham]. Stuff like that is always good. To have that comforting feeling, it's always good to have."
Reid says he expects to have armbands with his sister's name on them for Monday's game against the Nets. His dad will be in attendance and wearing a special hat to honor Toraya, while other family and friends will be wearing custom jerseys.
"We support her like she supported us in each and every way, every facet. Just trying to make sure she knows that we're still with her, and we all know that she's with us," said Reid.
Asked what he wants others to know about Toraya, Reid said that she was "very selfless."
"She's loving, caring. She was at every home game, or game on the East Coast that you could imagine. She was very selfless. I think that was the biggest thing for me. She's very selfless, and I want everybody to know that," he said.
If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.