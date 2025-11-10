Why the Wolves let out a collective 'No!' on Joan Beringer's dunk
Micah Nori looked like he was going to have a heart attack when Joan Beringer attacked the rim for an uncontested dunk in the final seconds of the Timberwolves' 144-117 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.
As Nori was slinking in his chair in disbelief, the FanDuel Sports Network television broadcast captured the collective "No!" that Timberwolves players shouted as Beringer broke one of basketball's unwritten rules: Do not, under no circumstances, embarrass an opponent with last-second shots when your team is up big.
Here's the replay of Beringer's dunk and the collective groan from his teammates:
If you look closely, you can see Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and veteran guard Bones Hyland acknowledge the Kings' bench for the error.
Beringer was Minnesota's first-round pick in last summer's NBA Draft. He's only 18 years old and doesn't have a ton of experience playing basketball, having only started hooping four or five years ago after his feet grew too big to continue playing soccer in France.
Beringer hasn't played much outside of garbage time through 10 games as a rookie, but head coach Chris Finch has been impressed with him so far.
"He's a quick learner. He goes after everything. He's aggressive. I've used the word fearless with him before," Finch said after Minnesota defeated Utah Friday night. "He's still extremely raw, but he has feel, which is an interesting combination for a young player. And with bigs, you don't often see that. He's been great."
Beringer will learn as he goes, but Minnesota's lack of depth in the front court could force him into a bigger role if either Rudy Gobert or Naz Reid suffers an injury.
As long as the Wolves are winning, there's no rush to get Beringer on the floor. But if injuries arise or defensive and rebounding issues return, it could force Finch to give the young 7-footer more opportunity.